Rolls Royce Bespoke division, impressive growth in 2018
21 January 2019 06:24:18
More and more Rolls Royce clients want to have a customized experience when they buy a Phantom or a Ghost. This is the reason the Rolls Roye bespoke service has grown substantially.
2018 will be remembered as one of the most ambitious years for the marque’s Bespoke Collective, enjoying unprecedented demand for its Bespoke creations. Each motor car is crafted by hand at the Home of Rolls-Royce, in Goodwood, West Sussex, which is acknowledged and celebrated as a Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence.
Rolls-Royce Phantom ‘Whispered Muse’ is a contemporary masterpiece that reinterprets Charles Sykes’ original drawings of the Spirit of Ecstasy.
An impressively creative twist on Dawn delivers an important narrative that pays homage to Czech and Slovak airmen who served in RAF squadrons No. 312 and No. 313 during the Battle of Britain. The livery of Spitfires used by these Czechoslovak Squadrons inspired the Dawn’s solid Grey exterior and Black coachline.
Another outstanding example of Rolls-Royce’s pinnacle motor car is a highly Bespoke Phantom known as the ‘Gentleman’s Tourer’, which presents an aesthetic carefully tailored for trans-continental Grand Touring.
Google’s Vice President of Engineering and a well-known car enthusiast, Benjamin Treynor Sloss, took delivery of a very personal Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge at 2018’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Élégance. The Bespoke Collective at Rolls-Royce reinterpreted the yellow-and-blue colour scheme favoured across the rest of his collection, inspired by the colours of the Modenese flag.
A Bespoke Phantom was delivered in 2018 to renowned collector, Michael Fux, during Monterey Car Week. The Phantom was his eleventh Bespoke model from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, following the ‘Dawn in Fuxia’ that was handed over during Pebble Beach 2017.
Rolls-Royce unveiled Adamas in 2018, its first ever Black Badge Collection, comprising 40 Wraiths and 30 Dawns. The character of these motor cars is reflected by the Adamas name, meaning ‘untameable’ or ‘invincible’, with the resilience of a diamond.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK

After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Infiniti QX Concept revealed

Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power

Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Skoda teases third SUV model

Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
2018 Kia sales reached record levels

After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technology

Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger

Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled

Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S

The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
