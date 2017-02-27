Roborace revealed the first autonomous electric race car

The guys from Roborace have officially unveiled the first driverless electric racing car. The name is obvious - The Robocar - and it was showcased during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.





According to Roborace, the Robocar was developed in order to become a platform for the world’s best engineers to advance the software that will change the world's roads.





“This is a huge moment for Roborace as we share the Robocar with the world and take another big step in advancing driverless electric technology,” said Sverdlov. “I am so proud of the entire team and our partners and particularly the work Daniel has done creating this beautiful machine. It was very important for us that we created an emotional connection to driverless cars and bring humans and robots closer together to define our future. The progress with Devbot [the autonomous development car that has been running on Formula E race weekends] on track and building the Robocar in less than a year has been extraordinary and we cannot wait to continue the journey of learning with the Robocar.”





The Robocar has 975 kilograms and measures 4.8 meters long and 2 meters wide. It has 4 electric engine each one delivering 300 kW. The engines are kept alive by a 540 kW battery. For now we do know that the car will be able to run up to 320 km/h. The Robocar also has 5 LIDARs, two radars, 18 ultrasonic sensors, two optical speed sensors, six AI cameras, and GNSS positioning. It is powered by Nvidia’s Drive PX2 brain capable of up to 24 trillion AI operations per second.

