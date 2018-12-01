Rivian R1T all electric pick-up truck unveiled

While most manufacturers try to figure out the electrice recipe that best suits their needs, a no-name company launches an innovative pick-up truck. The R1T, a 5-passenger pickup truck, debuted at an event at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Nov. 26. The all-electric pickup R1T which is to be followed by an all-electric SUV called R1S.





The foundation of the R1T and R1S is Rivian’s skateboard platform, which efficiently packages the battery pack, drive units, suspension, braking and thermal system all below the height of the wheel, providing the packaging space above for occupants and their gear.





The 330-liter front trunk is easily accessed for daily use with the hood being fully powered for opening and closing.





Beyond the packaging benefits, this architecture delivers a low center of gravity that supports the vehicle’s agility and stability. Adding to these inertial advantages is a sophisticated suspension architecture with unequal length double wishbone suspension in the front and a multi-link suspension in the rear. The suspension features dynamic roll control and adaptive dampers along with ride-height adjustable air-suspension.





Rivian’s quad-motor system delivers 147kW and precise torque control to each wheel, enabling active torque vectoring and maximum performance in every situation, from high-speed cornering to low-speed rock crawling. With 3,500 Nm of grounded torque per wheel (14,000 Nm of torque for the full vehicle), the R1T and R1S can both reach 60 mph in 3 seconds and 100 mph in less than 7 seconds. This powertrain and chassis also enables the R1T’s tow rating of 11,000 pounds.





Three battery sizes are planned with the 180 kWh and 135 kWh available at launch and a 105 kWh being made available within six months of launch.





The battery is designed for fast charging with charging rates of up to 160kW. This enables approximately 200 miles of range to be added in 30 minutes of charging. In addition to DC fast-charging, an 11kW onboard charger facilitates rapid charging at a Level 2 charger.





The R1T will launch with a robust hardware suite with multiple modalities including camera, lidar, radar, ultrasonic and a high precision GPS coupled with high definition maps. This hardware enables “Level 3” (hands-off wheel and eyes off road) autonomy for highway operation. Beyond the highway Level 3, the vehicle will have a range of self-driving features.





Rivian’s safety systems and body-structure design are targeted to deliver IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus and NHTSA 5-Star ratings. Safety features include 8 airbags for occupant protection and reinforcements of the skateboard platform to protect the battery.













