Richard Hammond had a massive crash in a Rimac Concept One

I'm pretty sure that all of you have heared about Richard Hammond. The Grand Tour presenter had a massive crash during this weekend.





According to Amazon, the presentor was filming a material for the next season in a Rimac Concept One. Richard was involved in a hillclimb race held in Switzerland.





For unknown reasons Hammoned crashed and suddenlly the car caught fire. "Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash, but very fortunately suffered no serious injury", said minutes later after the crash in a tweet on The Grand Tour account.

Tags: richard hammond, richard hammond crash

Source: Amazon