Revised MG3 debuts in UK
20 August 2018 18:21:44
|Tweet
MG, the British brand who was revived by a Chinese investment, is now ready to improve its home market range with the introduction of the new MG3, which sold over 10,000 units in its four years on sale.
There a re three different versions offered in the New MG3 line-up; the entry grade ‘Explore’, mid-grade ‘Excite’ and the ‘Exclusive’ at the top of the range. All versions come with Bluetooth as standard, while ‘Excite’ and ‘Exclusive’ versions boast an 8 inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, DAB radio and steering wheel audio controls. The ‘Exclusive’ version adds a reversing camera with dynamic guidelines.
New MG3 has one of the roomiest cabins in the supermini segment, with class-leading head and leg room for five adults to ride in comfort. The boot space is 285 litres of capacity.
Starting from just £9,495 for the entry level ‘Explore’, the new MG3 offers the ‘Excite’ and ‘Exclusive’ versions costing £11,395 and £12,795 respectively.
MG has extended its 7 year/80,000-miles warranty to New MG3. It is also fully transferable.
Revised MG3 debuts in UK Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1988 Mercedes-Benz 300 E AMG HammerEngine: M117 V8 w/AMG Cylinder Head, Power: 287.1 kw / 385 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 566 nm / 417.5 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2002 Mercedes-Benz A32K AMGEngine: V6, Power: 275.9 kw / 370 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2001 Mercedes-Benz C32 AMGEngine: Supercharged V6, Power: 264.0 kw / 354.0 bhp, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhp @ 5850 rpm, Torque: 409.5 nm / 302.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2008 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 340.8 kw / 457 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 600 nm / 442.5 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
MG X-Motion Concept unveiled in Beijing
After its bankruptcy, the MG brand was resurrected in China by local investors. So it's no wonder the new MG X-Motion Concept was officially unveiled ...
After its bankruptcy, the MG brand was resurrected in China by local investors. So it's no wonder the new MG X-Motion Concept was officially unveiled ...
Custom Cars
Brabus has a special package for Mercedes-Benz X-Class
Mercedes-Benz is the only premium car manufacturer that has a pickup truck in its offer. For those who want some more power, Brabus has the answer. The ...
Mercedes-Benz is the only premium car manufacturer that has a pickup truck in its offer. For those who want some more power, Brabus has the answer. The ...
Future Cars
Audi E-Tron prototype recuperation capacity is unique
Audi is making final preparations ahead of its first electric SUv launch. It is going to be one revolutionary vehicle, as the latest press release states. ...
Audi is making final preparations ahead of its first electric SUv launch. It is going to be one revolutionary vehicle, as the latest press release states. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sales reach record numbers in 2017
As we all expected, 2017 was a fantastic year for Volkswagen Group, who managed to score another record in terms of sales. The Volkswagen Group delivered ...
As we all expected, 2017 was a fantastic year for Volkswagen Group, who managed to score another record in terms of sales. The Volkswagen Group delivered ...
Gadgets
Seat Arona and Ibiza can be ordered with Digital Cockpit
Volkswagen invented the Virtual Cockpit and everyone was amazed. They all wanted on their cars, but in order to be affordable, the Virtual Cockpit had ...
Volkswagen invented the Virtual Cockpit and everyone was amazed. They all wanted on their cars, but in order to be affordable, the Virtual Cockpit had ...
Various News
Prince Harry Audi RS6 Avant on sale
Even kings and queens have to drive something. And, from now and then, they have to sell the cars they drove. Luckily for them, the cars have a great ...
Even kings and queens have to drive something. And, from now and then, they have to sell the cars they drove. Luckily for them, the cars have a great ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will be seen in flesh and bones during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Videos
Have you ever wondered how long it takes for a chocolate dog to melt in a hot car? Here is the answer
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...