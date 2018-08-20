Home » News » MG » Revised MG3 debuts in UK

Revised MG3 debuts in UK

20 August 2018 18:21:44

MG, the British brand who was revived by a Chinese investment, is now ready to improve its home market range with the introduction of the new MG3, which sold over 10,000 units in its four years on sale.

There a re three different versions offered in the New MG3 line-up; the entry grade ‘Explore’, mid-grade ‘Excite’ and the ‘Exclusive’ at the top of the range. All versions come with Bluetooth as standard, while ‘Excite’ and ‘Exclusive’ versions boast an 8 inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, DAB radio and steering wheel audio controls. The ‘Exclusive’ version adds a reversing camera with dynamic guidelines.

New MG3 has one of the roomiest cabins in the supermini segment, with class-leading head and leg room for five adults to ride in comfort. The boot space is 285 litres of capacity.
Starting from just £9,495 for the entry level ‘Explore’, the new MG3 offers the ‘Excite’ and ‘Exclusive’ versions costing £11,395 and £12,795 respectively. 

MG has extended its 7 year/80,000-miles warranty to New MG3. It is also fully transferable.


