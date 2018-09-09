Home » News » Jaguar » Retro infotainment system for your retro Jaguar Land Rover

Retro infotainment system for your retro Jaguar Land Rover

9 September 2018 14:32:07

Driving an old car is unique and special thing, but sometimes you need new technologies to exist. In order to be able to drive your old car daily, Jaguar Land Rover Classic division has prepared something nice and unique for you. 

We are talking about a retro-inspired infotainment system that is available starting today only online. The system has a 3.5 inch touchscreen display and this new feature is compatible with most classic Jaguars and Land Rover with negative earth electronics. 

Retro infotainment system for your retro Jaguar Land Rover
Retro infotainment system for your retro Jaguar Land Rover Photos
If you are not a tech guy, you should know that negative earth means that the negative terminal of the battery is connected to the vehicle chassis. 

But let's skip this and discover some other stuff that are avilable thought this package. We are talking about satelite navigation, DAB radio, and Bluetooth connection. The system will be avalable in six languages: English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, and Russian. It also has two special faceplate for the Jaguar vehicles and other two faceplate for the Land Rover. Price for this system is 1.200 GBP. 

Tags: ,

Posted in Jaguar, Various News

Retro infotainment system for your retro Jaguar Land Rover Photos (4 photos)
  • Retro infotainment system for your retro Jaguar Land Rover
  • Retro infotainment system for your retro Jaguar Land Rover
  • Retro infotainment system for your retro Jaguar Land Rover
  • Retro infotainment system for your retro Jaguar Land Rover

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Volvo 360C concept is the future of autonomous driving

    Volvo 360C concept is the future of autonomous driving

  2. Lister LFP to become the fastest SUV on the planet

    Lister LFP to become the fastest SUV on the planet

  3. 2019 Mercedes A-Class Sedan UK pricing announced

    2019 Mercedes A-Class Sedan UK pricing announced

  4.  
  5. BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019

    BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019

  6. 2019 Hyundai Elantra US pricing announced

    2019 Hyundai Elantra US pricing announced

  7. 2019 BMW X2 M35i has the most powerful 2.0 liter engine produced by the German car manufacturer

    2019 BMW X2 M35i has the most powerful 2.0 liter engine produced by the German car manufacturer

Related Specs

  1. 2004 Jaguar Concept Eight

    Engine: Supercharged AJ-V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 553 nm / 407.9 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  2. 1954 Jaguar D-Type

    Engine: Cast Iron Inline-6, Power: 182.7 kw / 245 bhp, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240 ft lbs

  3. 1957 Jaguar E1A

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 89.5 kw / 120 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 193 nm / 142.3 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm

  4. 1960 Jaguar E2A

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 220.0 kw / 295 bhp @ 6800 rpmN/A

  5. 1961 Jaguar E-Type

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 197.6 kw / 265.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 352.5 nm / 260.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Lexus LC Inspiration Concept will be launched at Pebble BeachLexus LC Inspiration Concept will be launched at Pebble Beach
Lexus wants to mark its presence as the main sponsor of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance with the introduction of a specially designed concept, called ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in ChinaRolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...

Future Cars

McLaren readies the new GT3 contender, based on the 720SMcLaren readies the new GT3 contender, based on the 720S
After it unveiled its newest car created by McLaren Special operations, the UK manufacturer is making important announcements for its motorsport fans. ...

Market News

BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...

Gadgets

Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in GenevaHyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...

Various News

Dua Lipa and Jaguar create music track for remixDua Lipa and Jaguar create music track for remix
Jaguar already announced a partnership with Dua-Lipa the famous singer and songwriter that has become its official ambassador. Now, Dua Lipa has collaborated ...

Motorsports

Toyota GR Supra Racing debuts on Gran Turismo SportToyota GR Supra Racing debuts on Gran Turismo Sport
This is a great news for Toyota fans: the GR Supra Racing concept is now available on Gran Turismo Sport video game. As you already know, the Toyota GR ...

Videos

Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble BeachMercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...
Copyright CarSession.com