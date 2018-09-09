Retro infotainment system for your retro Jaguar Land Rover
9 September 2018 14:32:07
Driving an old car is unique and special thing, but sometimes you need new technologies to exist. In order to be able to drive your old car daily, Jaguar Land Rover Classic division has prepared something nice and unique for you.
We are talking about a retro-inspired infotainment system that is available starting today only online. The system has a 3.5 inch touchscreen display and this new feature is compatible with most classic Jaguars and Land Rover with negative earth electronics.
If you are not a tech guy, you should know that negative earth means that the negative terminal of the battery is connected to the vehicle chassis.
But let's skip this and discover some other stuff that are avilable thought this package. We are talking about satelite navigation, DAB radio, and Bluetooth connection. The system will be avalable in six languages: English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, and Russian. It also has two special faceplate for the Jaguar vehicles and other two faceplate for the Land Rover. Price for this system is 1.200 GBP.
