Renault Zoe has a Star Wars limited edition

14 December 2017 11:07:17

Renault has unveiled an eponymous limited-edition version called Zoe Star Wars, its most avant-garde model and Europe's best-selling electric vehicle.

The special Zoe will be sold only in France and will have a production limited to 1000 units. The car will be ready for order in March, 2018, but now the French car manufacturer has already launched the pre-reservations. 

On the outside of the car, the new Zoe STAR WARS comes with decals inspired by the Millennium Falcon star ship, a body that can be painted in four different colors (Glacier White, Pearlescent White, Titanium Grey and Etoilé Black) and 17 inch Techrun wheels. 

Also, the car comes with urple hue for the dashboard trim strip, air vent surrounds, speakers, gearshift base and carpet mat borders. In addition, the Zoe STAR WARS comes with a reversing camera, Bose audio and in-car Wi-Fi. 

  Renault Zoe has a Star Wars limited edition

    Renault Zoe has a Star Wars limited edition

