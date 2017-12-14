Renault Zoe has a Star Wars limited edition
Renault has unveiled an eponymous limited-edition version called Zoe Star Wars, its most avant-garde model and Europe's best-selling electric vehicle.
The special Zoe will be sold only in France and will have a production limited to 1000 units. The car will be ready for order in March, 2018, but now the French car manufacturer has already launched the pre-reservations.
On the outside of the car, the new Zoe STAR WARS comes with decals inspired by the Millennium Falcon star ship, a body that can be painted in four different colors (Glacier White, Pearlescent White, Titanium Grey and Etoilé Black) and 17 inch Techrun wheels.
Also, the car comes with urple hue for the dashboard trim strip, air vent surrounds, speakers, gearshift base and carpet mat borders. In addition, the Zoe STAR WARS comes with a reversing camera, Bose audio and in-car Wi-Fi.
Audi has published the first teaser picture of the upcoming A7 model. The new 5-door coupe model will be officially unveiled on October 19 during a special ...
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
