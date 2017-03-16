Renault Zoe e-sport concept revealed in Geneva
16 March 2017 18:42:09
|Tweet
We know Renault has a long tradition in creating sporty cars, but we never thought that the french manufacturer will decide to use its expertise also on its electric range of cars. The ”victim” was the current generation Renault Zoe, who was transformed in a concept car, called Zoe e-sport.
Based on the all-electric ZOE’s supermini platform, ZOE e-sport concept draws on Groupe Renault’s three years of success in the FIA Formula E Championship.
The 20-inch diamond-cut aluminium alloy Sport wheels feature contrasting angles highlighted by a two-tone finish in black and Shadow Chrome. These rims come with a central locking nut.
Aerodynamics are achieved with the aid of a front air dam, flat undercarriage, a Formula E-inspired diffuser and a large carbon fibre tailgate spoiler with a linear braking light.
Inside the cabin, the black is the dominant colour, with a few splashes of blue and – notably for the controls – aluminium. The seats, steering wheel and door panels are trimmed with overstitched Alcantara.
The two-seater ZOE e-sport concept uses the styling of the latest Renault single-seater race cars, and its colour scheme reflects the livery of the e.dams team. The lightweight body structure is made of carbon fibre, and the car tips the scales at just 1,400 kg, including the battery (450kg).
This minimal weight in addition to aerodynamics, power close to 460bhp and torque of 640Nm, helps the car to accelerate from standstill to 62mph in 3.2 seconds.
The electronic settings offer four driving modes that adapt, depending on whether the driver wants performance or a longer range. They can also be tailored to suit different types of circuit and driving styles, adjusting the power delivery between the two motors to place greater emphasis on front- or rear-wheel drive.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2006 Renault Twingo ConceptEngine: TCE 100 Inline-4, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 145 nm / 106.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2004 Renault Wind ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 101.4 kw / 136 bhp, Torque: 191 nm / 140.9 ft lbs
2006 Renault Altica ConceptEngine: Diesel Inline-4, Power: 132.0 kw / 177 bhp, Torque: 380 nm / 280.3 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2003 Renault Be Bop ConceptsN/AN/AN/A
2005 Renault Egeus Concept SUVEngine: 6-Cylinder Turbo Diesel, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 300 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e Concept is ready fot he future
Bentley threatened us for a long time with a range of electric or plug-in hybrid limousine. And now its the time to meet the future bentley is preparing ...
Bentley threatened us for a long time with a range of electric or plug-in hybrid limousine. And now its the time to meet the future bentley is preparing ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen sales rise globally in 2016
Does anyone remembers Dieselgate scandal? Probably not, as Volkswagen sales rised since the scandal first erupted. The German brand delivered 547,700 ...
Does anyone remembers Dieselgate scandal? Probably not, as Volkswagen sales rised since the scandal first erupted. The German brand delivered 547,700 ...
Gadgets
Maserati Levante with Ermenegildo Zegna leather
Along with the special editions of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, maserati also brought to Geneva Motor Show a customized Levante featuring the new conceptual ...
Along with the special editions of the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, maserati also brought to Geneva Motor Show a customized Levante featuring the new conceptual ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Videos
Range Rover Sport SVR - Acceleration test in any conditions from sand to wet grass
Range Rover is known for its off-road All-Terrain Response system. In the latest video, the British car manufacturer shows us how the system can adapt ...
Range Rover is known for its off-road All-Terrain Response system. In the latest video, the British car manufacturer shows us how the system can adapt ...