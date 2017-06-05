Renault Trezor was voted most beautiful concept car at Villa d'Este
5 June 2017 12:47:43
The Jury of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este named the Renault Trezor as the most beautiful concept car at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. The award was presented to Laurens van den Acker, Groupe Renault’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Design.
As you already know, Renault Trezor was officially unveiled in 2016 during the Paris Motor Show. This year, during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show Renault Trezor also won Concept Car of the Year (Car Design Awards).
“This award testifies to the fine judgment of great car collectors, who consider automobiles to be works of art. It recognises the work of our designers who were part of this fantastic project”, said Stéphane Janin, Renault’s Director of Concept Cars Design.
Renault Trezor is an all-electric vehicle that was derived from the Formula E car. The electric powertrain deliver 350 horsepower and 380 Nm peak of torque. The concept will never see the production line as it will serve as inspiration for other models.
