Renault Trafic Spaceclass available in UK
20 November 2017 10:32:20
|Tweet
Renault wants to appeal even to clients who can spend a lot of money on high-end utility vehicles or people carriers. That's why it developed the new Trafic Space Class, a car that made its debut during this year Cannes Film Festival.
The new Renault Trafic SpaceClass is now available to order in the UK, with pricing from £32,500.
Building on the specification of the Trafic Passenger Sport, the luxurious Trafic SpaceClass offers class-leading, flexible space and the ability to accommodate up to nine people in the highest levels of comfort.
The modular design of the interior allows the Trafic SpaceClass to meet the onboard travel requirements of both business and private customers. Seats mounted on rails in the second and third rows can be rearranged easily to create more than 50 different configurations – a feature that is unique in its segment.
Passenger comfort is ensured by the standard equipment of privacy rear glass, climate control with manual heating and air conditioning in the rear passenger area and six individual LED reading lamps. For convenience, and reflecting the needs of today’s travellers, the Trafic SpaceClass also benefits from 220V and USB sockets throughout the interior for charging laptops and electronic devices.
A choice of three trim levels – Standard, Adventurer and Prestige – enable customers to tailor the Trafic SpaceClass to their requirements. All can be specified in short or long wheelbase and with a choice of efficient 1.6-litre ENERGY dCi 125 and ENERGY dCi 145 turbodiesel engines, returning 48.7mpg (NEDC Combined) with CO2 emissions of 155g/km. Both engines are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.
Externally, the Trafic SpaceClass is identifiable by features such as its distinctive front lighting signature, incorporating LED daytime running lights, chrome grille and painted bumpers, Trafic SpaceClass badging, exclusive Slate Grey metallic paint with gloss black detailing, body-coloured mirrors and front bumper, and 17-inch ‘Cyclade’ diamond-cut alloy wheels. The Standard trim also includes automatic headlights and wipers, MediaNav Evolution 7-inch touchscreen multimedia and navigation system, cruise control, rear parking sensors, angled front fog lights, a full leather steering wheel and numerous interior storage spaces.
The Adventurer adds a pair of pivoting ‘Captain chairs’ in the second row and the third row rear bench has the facility to fold out to create a fully flat bed.
The Prestige lives up to its name with the addition of leather RIVIERA upholstery. In common with the Adventurer, the Prestige has two individual pivoting ‘Captain chairs’ in the second row, the luxury trim and flexible seating ensuring it can double as a boardroom on the move.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Tesla Semi is the future-500 miles of range and not to 60 mph in just 5 seconds
This is the new Tesla Roadster: 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds and a top speed of over 250 mph
First video teaser with the upcoming BMW i8 Roadster
-
Skoda Karoq receives five stars in EuroNCAP test
2018 Lexus RX Sport officially unveiled
Seat Leon Cristobal is Seat safest car ever
Related Specs
2006 Renault Twingo ConceptEngine: TCE 100 Inline-4, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 145 nm / 106.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2004 Renault Wind ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 101.4 kw / 136 bhp, Torque: 191 nm / 140.9 ft lbs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Mini 1499 GT launched in UK
Mini is constantly building special editions of its current vehicles to honour models from the past, very popular among its fans. The most recent example ...
Mini is constantly building special editions of its current vehicles to honour models from the past, very popular among its fans. The most recent example ...
Concept Cars
Mazda Kai unveiled in Tokyo Motor Show
Mazda used this year Tokyo Motor Show to unveil one special concept, that shows us the potential of its design department. The Mazda KAI CONCEPT, a compact ...
Mazda used this year Tokyo Motor Show to unveil one special concept, that shows us the potential of its design department. The Mazda KAI CONCEPT, a compact ...
Custom Cars
Brabus 900 is the ultimate package for the mighty Mercedes-Maybach S650
I know there are some guys in this world who will consider that the Mercedes-Maybach S650 V12 engine is not enought for the German limousine. And this ...
I know there are some guys in this world who will consider that the Mercedes-Maybach S650 V12 engine is not enought for the German limousine. And this ...
Future Cars
2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Ford launches the Performance Wicked Stick on Focus RS
Every car manufacturer is moving from the classic handbrake to electronic ones. Every new car launched on the market comes with this improvement. But ...
Every car manufacturer is moving from the classic handbrake to electronic ones. Every new car launched on the market comes with this improvement. But ...
Various News
Judas Priest Porsche 911 Turbo SE up for auction
Owning a classic Porsche can be expensive. Owning a classic Porsche that was first bought by a rock star can be even more expensive. Even so, Silverstone ...
Owning a classic Porsche can be expensive. Owning a classic Porsche that was first bought by a rock star can be even more expensive. Even so, Silverstone ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...