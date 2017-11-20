Home » News » Renault » Renault Trafic Spaceclass available in UK

Renault Trafic Spaceclass available in UK

20 November 2017 10:32:20

Renault wants to appeal even to clients who can spend a lot of money on high-end utility vehicles or people carriers. That's why it developed the new Trafic Space Class, a car that made its debut during this year Cannes Film Festival. 

The new Renault Trafic SpaceClass is now available to order in the UK, with pricing from £32,500.

Building on the specification of the Trafic Passenger Sport, the luxurious Trafic SpaceClass offers class-leading, flexible space and the ability to accommodate up to nine people in the highest levels of comfort. 

The modular design of the interior allows the Trafic SpaceClass to meet the onboard travel requirements of both business and private customers. Seats mounted on rails in the second and third rows can be rearranged easily to create more than 50 different configurations – a feature that is unique in its segment.
Passenger comfort is ensured by the standard equipment of privacy rear glass, climate control with manual heating and air conditioning in the rear passenger area and six individual LED reading lamps. For convenience, and reflecting the needs of today’s travellers, the Trafic SpaceClass also benefits from 220V and USB sockets throughout the interior for charging laptops and electronic devices.

A choice of three trim levels – Standard, Adventurer and Prestige – enable customers to tailor the Trafic SpaceClass to their requirements. All can be specified in short or long wheelbase and with a choice of efficient 1.6-litre ENERGY dCi 125 and ENERGY dCi 145 turbodiesel engines, returning 48.7mpg (NEDC Combined) with CO2 emissions of 155g/km. Both engines are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Externally, the Trafic SpaceClass is identifiable by features such as its distinctive front lighting signature, incorporating LED daytime running lights, chrome grille and painted bumpers, Trafic SpaceClass badging, exclusive Slate Grey metallic paint with gloss black detailing, body-coloured mirrors and front bumper, and 17-inch ‘Cyclade’ diamond-cut alloy wheels. The Standard trim also includes automatic headlights and wipers, MediaNav Evolution 7-inch touchscreen multimedia and navigation system, cruise control, rear parking sensors, angled front fog lights, a full leather steering wheel and numerous interior storage spaces.

The Adventurer adds a pair of pivoting ‘Captain chairs’ in the second row and the third row rear bench has the facility to fold out to create a fully flat bed.

The Prestige lives up to its name with the addition of leather RIVIERA upholstery. In common with the Adventurer, the Prestige has two individual pivoting ‘Captain chairs’ in the second row, the luxury trim and flexible seating ensuring it can double as a boardroom on the move.



