Renault stepping back from Formula E in 2018

26 October 2017 17:29:44

It was one of the promotors of this newly invented competition, and now is stepping back. And its curious as every major manufacturer is now heading to Formula E. 

Renault confirmed it will exit Formula E at the end of Season 4, in July 2018. An inaugural partner in Formula E, Renault e.dams clinched its third consecutive FE Teams’ title in Montreal at the end of July 2017 and will soon begin Season 4.

As of mid-2017, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi made up the world’s largest automotive alliance. The companies that form the Alliance function along unique lines, with the focus on collaboration and maximizing synergies to boost competitiveness while maintaining each brand’s individual identity. This involves converged functions between Renault and Nissan in engineering, manufacturing, logistics, purchasing and human resources. 
The Alliance’s goal is to accelerate collaboration between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors with regard to common platforms, powertrains, and new electric, autonomous and connected vehicle-related technologies. So no much time and resources for Formula E.

In addition to having won every one of the three FIA Formula E Championships to have been organised to date with Renault e.dams, Renault won endurance racing’s Le Mans 24 Hours in 1978 and has also enjoyed success in the World Rally Championship.

“We had an incredible championship run during our first three years in Formula E and look forward to a competitive fourth season with the benefit of a very stable environment at Renault e.dams,” said Thierry Koskas, Groupe Renault EVP sales & marketing. “As a pioneer in EV, we have learned a tremendous amount about high-performance electric vehicles and energy management that directly benefits our EV customers. After Season 4 we will focus resources on our aggressive goals for Formula 1 and we look forward to continuing to gain benefits from motorsport racing across the Alliance with Nissan.”




  

    

