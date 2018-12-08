Home » News » Renault » Renault Sport has launched a special line for the Clio RS - motorsport derived performance accessories
Renault Sport has launched a special line for the Clio RS - motorsport derived performance accessories
8 December 2018 16:39:18
Renault Sport has launched a special line called RS Performance for the Renault made RS cars. For now, Renault Sport has prepared some exterior and performance tweaks only for the Clio RS, but according to the French division, soon you'll be able to order some motorsport-derived goodies for the new Megane RS.
The range showcases the world of Renault Sport in its entirety: on the track, on the road and in the workshop, from design to performance, and from tools to bucket seats.
The Renault Clio RS can now be ordered with some style and performance parts. On the Style side we have the follow ones: premium and very exclusive products, such as the R.S. Performance bodywork kit, inspired by the Clio R.S.16 concept car and available in a limited-edition run of 250; and Turini rims, available in Brilliant Black and Red.
On the performance side we have these: a carbon fibre bucket seat, an exhaust line, high-performance brakes and suspension systems, an anti-strut bar, and much more besides. Designed especially for Track Days, these parts deliver on-track performance, or make it easier to achieve.
Renault Sport has launched a special line for the Clio RS - motorsport derived performance accessories Photos (13 photos)
