Renault scored record sales in 2016
18 January 2017 18:08:15
|Tweet
As most of the european manufacturers, Renault saw increased sales in 2016, with its global numbers marking a new record high. Groupe Renault was the number-one French automotive group worldwide, with 3,182,625 vehicles registered in 2016.
Groupe Renault worldwide passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales rose by 13.3% in 2016, against 4.6% for the market as a whole. The group’s share of the world automotive market stands at 3.5% (up 0.3 points vs 2015). Both Renault and Dacia brands have registered record sales.
The group continued to benefit on the European automotive market (up 7% on 2015), with registrations up 11.8% to 1,805,290, for a market share of 10.6%.
Outside Europe, Groupe Renault achieved record sales in 2016, up 15.3% on 2015 against growth of 5.2% on the market as a whole. Volumes and market shares were up in all regions.
On the passenger car market, Renault’s market share rose more than any other brand in Europe, by 0.4 points. It is mainly due to the successful product range renewal programme including Espace, Talisman and the Mégane family. New Scénic got off to a good start, with more than 19,000 orders in its first quarter on the market.
Renault kept its leadership in B-segment city cars, owing to successful showings from Clio and Captur, which heads its segment at 215,670 units.
On the European light commercial vehicle market, Renault brand sales rose 9.9% to reach 296,187 vehicles, for a market share of 14.8%.
After eleven years on the European market, Dacia brand sales were again up in 2016 (by 10.8%), at a record 415,010 registrations.
Renault scored record sales in 2016 Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1984 Renault 5 Turbo 2Engine: Turbocharged Inline 4, Power: 138.0 kw / 185.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 216.0 nm / 159.3 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
2002 Renault F202Engine: Renault RS22 V10N/AN/A
2004 Renault R24Engine: 72 Degree Renault V10N/AN/A
2006 Renault Twingo ConceptEngine: TCE 100 Inline-4, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 145 nm / 106.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2004 Renault Wind ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 101.4 kw / 136 bhp, Torque: 191 nm / 140.9 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
2018 Toyota Camry Nascar introduced in Detroit
After we saw the new generation Camry unveiled in NAIAS Detroit, Toyota introduces the 2018 NASCAR Toyota Camry race car also at the North American International ...
After we saw the new generation Camry unveiled in NAIAS Detroit, Toyota introduces the 2018 NASCAR Toyota Camry race car also at the North American International ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...