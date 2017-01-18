Home » News » Renault » Renault scored record sales in 2016

Renault scored record sales in 2016

18 January 2017 18:08:15

As most of the european manufacturers, Renault saw increased sales in 2016, with its global numbers marking a new record high. Groupe Renault was the number-one French automotive group worldwide, with 3,182,625 vehicles registered in 2016.

Groupe Renault worldwide passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales rose by 13.3% in 2016, against 4.6% for the market as a whole. The group’s share of the world automotive market stands at 3.5% (up 0.3 points vs 2015). Both Renault and Dacia brands have registered record sales.

The group continued to benefit on the European automotive market (up 7% on 2015), with registrations up 11.8% to 1,805,290, for a market share of 10.6%.

Outside Europe, Groupe Renault achieved record sales in 2016, up 15.3% on 2015 against growth of 5.2% on the market as a whole. Volumes and market shares were up in all regions.
On the passenger car market, Renault’s market share rose more than any other brand in Europe, by 0.4 points. It is mainly due to the successful product range renewal programme including Espace, Talisman and the Mégane family. New Scénic got off to a good start, with more than 19,000 orders in its first quarter on the market.

Renault kept its leadership in B-segment city cars, owing to successful showings from Clio and Captur, which heads its segment at 215,670 units.

On the European light commercial vehicle market, Renault brand sales rose 9.9% to reach 296,187 vehicles, for a market share of 14.8%.

After eleven years on the European market, Dacia brand sales were again up in 2016 (by 10.8%), at a record 415,010 registrations.


