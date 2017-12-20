Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic receive new 1.3 TCe engine
20 December 2017 18:26:57
Renault is entering a new chapter in its engine history with the introduction of a new direct injection turbocharged petrol engine that will first launch in the Scénic and Grand Scénic line-up. The new Energy TCe engine will be progressively offered in other Renault models from 2018.
Pricing for the new engine in the Scénic line-up starts from £22,005 on the UK market. Orders for the new Scénic and Grand Scénic with Energy TCe 115 and TCe 140 outputs open 1st January 2018 with first customer deliveries expected during February 2018.
The new 1.3-litre petrol engine, coupled with manual and EDC dual-clutch automatic transmissions, incorporates several recent Alliance-developed innovations, including Bore Spray Coating which improves efficiency by reducing friction and optimising heat transfer.
Other technologies enhance driving enjoyment and reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions: the pressure of the direct fuel injection has been raised to 250 bar and a specific combustion chamber design optimises the fuel/air mix. In addition, ‘Dual Variable Timing Camshaft’ technology controls the intake and exhaust valves according to engine loads. The result is increased torque at low revs with more available linearly at high revs.
The Energy TCe 140 engine has a CO2 output of 122g/km (125g/km for Grand Scénic) and achieves 52.3mpg (NEDC combined cycle) (51.4mpg for Grand Scénic). The TCe 140 engine receives 240 Nm of torque at 1,600 rpm. Meanwhile, the Energy TCe 115 – available in manual transmission only – has 220 Nm of torque at 1,500 rpm with CO2 emissions of 122g/km (125g/km for Grand Scénic) and achieves 52.3mpg (NEDC combined) (50.4mpg for Grand Scénic).
These figures result in a reduction in CO2 by 7 grams on Scénic and 11 grams on Grand Scénic compared to the previous petrol units.
The Scénic and Grand Scénic are the first Renault models to benefit from this new petrol engine produced at the Renault factory in Valladolid, Spain.
