Home » News » Renault » Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic 110 dCi Hybrid Assist available in UK

Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic 110 dCi Hybrid Assist available in UK

23 July 2017 18:08:37

Renault is keeping a promise it made when the Dieselgate scandal ignited. The French brand is trying to reduce its diesel engines emissions and uses new technologies to do that.

The most recent one is a Hybrid Assist powertrain, available on the Scenic and Grand Scenic. The dCi 110 HYBRID ASSIST versions provide even lower CO2 emissions and improved fuel economy – an MPG improvement of more than 10 per cent over the standard dCi 110 engine.

The dCi 110 HYBRID ASSIST engine features a 10kW electric motor located under the bonnet that works in combination with the internal combustion engine. The motor is powered by a 48-volt 150Wh battery located  behind the 2nd row seats for All-New Scénic or in the spare wheel housing for All-New Grand Scénic.

The system also improves pick-up at low speeds providing a boost of acceleration, particularly at low revs (even around 1,000rpm) regardless of the gear – the technology provides up to 70Nm additional torque in certain situations. During deceleration, the Motor Generation Unit (MGU) recovers energy for use by the vehicle’s electrical system and for storing in the system’s independent battery. It also works in association with the internal combustion engine when the driver re-accelerates – an indicator on the dash lets the driver know when the engine is deploying or recovering power.
Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic 110 dCi Hybrid Assist available in UK
Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic 110 dCi Hybrid Assist available in UK Photos

The All-New Scénic dCi 110 HYBRID ASSIST’s CO2 emission figure of 94g/km makes it one of the best in class for economy.

The Scénic and Grand Scénic dCi 110 HYBRID ASSIST range is available in three trim levels – Dynamique Nav, Dynamique S Nav and Signature Nav.

All-New Scénic and Grand Scénic dCi 110 HYBRID ASSIST versions are available with a range of safety and convenience features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot and Safe Distance warnings, Handsfree Parking and 360-degree parking sensors.

The dCi 110 HYBRID ASSIST engine is available on both All-New Scénic and Grand Scénic and can be ordered now, priced from £25,055.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Renault, New Vehicles

Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic 110 dCi Hybrid Assist available in UK Photos (1 photos)
  • Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic 110 dCi Hybrid Assist available in UK

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Honda HR-V Black Edition launched in UK

    Honda HR-V Black Edition launched in UK

  2. Volvo sales rise in first half of 2016

    Volvo sales rise in first half of 2016

  3. Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic 110 dCi Hybrid Assist available in UK

    Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic 110 dCi Hybrid Assist available in UK

  4.  
  5. Audi, the first German brand to race in Formula E

    Audi, the first German brand to race in Formula E

  6. Lamborghini Huracan conquered the Transfagarasan Highway

    Lamborghini Huracan conquered the Transfagarasan Highway

  7. 2018 BMW i3 version could have a 60 percent increase of range

    2018 BMW i3 version could have a 60 percent increase of range

Related Specs

  1. 1907 Renault 130HP Grand Prix

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 129.9 bhp @ 1600 rpmN/A

  2. 2007 Renault Clio F1 Team

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 7250 rpm, Torque: 215.6 nm / 159 ft lbs @ 5550 rpm

  3. 1995 Renault Espace F1 Concept

    Engine: RS4 Grand Prix V10, Power: 596.6 kw / 800.0 bhp @ rpm, Torque: 705.0 nm / 520.0 ft lbs @ rpm

  4. 2006 Renault Twingo Concept

    Engine: TCE 100 Inline-4, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 145 nm / 106.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  5. 2004 Renault Wind Concept

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 101.4 kw / 136 bhp, Torque: 191 nm / 140.9 ft lbs

New Vehicles

This is the new 2018 BMW X3This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Element concept is an electric buggySkoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future LeafNissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...

Market News

BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...

Gadgets

Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous carsVolvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...

Various News

New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepowerNew Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...

Motorsports

Michael Fassbender is now a racerMichael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com