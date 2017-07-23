Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic 110 dCi Hybrid Assist available in UK
23 July 2017 18:08:37
Renault is keeping a promise it made when the Dieselgate scandal ignited. The French brand is trying to reduce its diesel engines emissions and uses new technologies to do that.
The most recent one is a Hybrid Assist powertrain, available on the Scenic and Grand Scenic. The dCi 110 HYBRID ASSIST versions provide even lower CO2 emissions and improved fuel economy – an MPG improvement of more than 10 per cent over the standard dCi 110 engine.
The dCi 110 HYBRID ASSIST engine features a 10kW electric motor located under the bonnet that works in combination with the internal combustion engine. The motor is powered by a 48-volt 150Wh battery located behind the 2nd row seats for All-New Scénic or in the spare wheel housing for All-New Grand Scénic.
The system also improves pick-up at low speeds providing a boost of acceleration, particularly at low revs (even around 1,000rpm) regardless of the gear – the technology provides up to 70Nm additional torque in certain situations. During deceleration, the Motor Generation Unit (MGU) recovers energy for use by the vehicle’s electrical system and for storing in the system’s independent battery. It also works in association with the internal combustion engine when the driver re-accelerates – an indicator on the dash lets the driver know when the engine is deploying or recovering power.
The All-New Scénic dCi 110 HYBRID ASSIST’s CO2 emission figure of 94g/km makes it one of the best in class for economy.
The Scénic and Grand Scénic dCi 110 HYBRID ASSIST range is available in three trim levels – Dynamique Nav, Dynamique S Nav and Signature Nav.
All-New Scénic and Grand Scénic dCi 110 HYBRID ASSIST versions are available with a range of safety and convenience features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot and Safe Distance warnings, Handsfree Parking and 360-degree parking sensors.
The dCi 110 HYBRID ASSIST engine is available on both All-New Scénic and Grand Scénic and can be ordered now, priced from £25,055.
