Renault Sandero RS 2.0 Racing Spirit - Limited edition with 150 HP

Renault has officially unveiled the limited edition Sandero RS 2.0 Racing Spirit. The special version features some exterior and interior modifications.

First of all we see that the body was painted in black and comes with red accents. There are also some red stickers on the doors while the wheels are now available in a special design.





The 17 inch rims are wrapped in Michelin PS4 tires and we also have noticed the red calipers. Inside the cabin, Renault has come with a special gearshift leaver, red side air vents and a speedometer trim ring. Glossy black center fascia and inner door handles complete the Black & Red sport harmony inside.





Under the hood, the Renault Sandero RS 2.0 Racing Spirit comes with the 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 145 horsepower on regular petrol. If you are willing to spend more on racing fuel, the engine will deliver 150 horsepower. According to Renault, the car will be displayed at Buenos Aires Motorshow from June 10th to 20th 2017.





Tags: dacia sandero rs, renault sandero rs, sandero rs

Posted in Renault, New Vehicles