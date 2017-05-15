Renault Sandero RS 2.0 Racing Spirit - Limited edition with 150 HP
15 May 2017 13:38:50
|Tweet
Renault has officially unveiled the limited edition Sandero RS 2.0 Racing Spirit. The special version features some exterior and interior modifications.
First of all we see that the body was painted in black and comes with red accents. There are also some red stickers on the doors while the wheels are now available in a special design.
The 17 inch rims are wrapped in Michelin PS4 tires and we also have noticed the red calipers. Inside the cabin, Renault has come with a special gearshift leaver, red side air vents and a speedometer trim ring. Glossy black center fascia and inner door handles complete the Black & Red sport harmony inside.
Under the hood, the Renault Sandero RS 2.0 Racing Spirit comes with the 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 145 horsepower on regular petrol. If you are willing to spend more on racing fuel, the engine will deliver 150 horsepower. According to Renault, the car will be displayed at Buenos Aires Motorshow from June 10th to 20th 2017.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1907 Renault 130HP Grand PrixEngine: Inline-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 129.9 bhp @ 1600 rpmN/A
2002 Renault F202Engine: Renault RS22 V10N/AN/A
1984 Renault 5 Turbo 2Engine: Turbocharged Inline 4, Power: 138.0 kw / 185.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 216.0 nm / 159.3 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
2004 Renault R24Engine: 72 Degree Renault V10N/AN/A
2008 Renaultsport Megane R26.REngine: Inline-4, Power: 169.3 kw / 227 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 310.5 nm / 229 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Mercedes reaches 50 months of record sales
Mercedes comes after a fantastic year in 2016. It managed to reach record sales and to overcome its main rival BMW, becoming world's largest manufacturer ...
Mercedes comes after a fantastic year in 2016. It managed to reach record sales and to overcome its main rival BMW, becoming world's largest manufacturer ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen MediaApp 2.0 is a redesigned app for VW clients
More and more manufacturers ar trying to better integrate their clients smartphones in the car. So they launch special apps that can facilitate the connection ...
More and more manufacturers ar trying to better integrate their clients smartphones in the car. So they launch special apps that can facilitate the connection ...
Various News
Ford 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
Volkswagen T-Roc - Video preview
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...