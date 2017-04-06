Renault R.S. 2027 Concept teased
6 April 2017 13:14:57
|Tweet
Renault has a long tradition when it comes to Formula 1. It is one of the manufacturers who managed to participate and win important championships with famous pilots of current days. And this is now reflected in Renault's latest creation.
The first of Renault’s latest cycle of concept cars, which foreshadow the brand’s upcoming road cars, was the Renault TreZor. This new cycle is poised to continue with the imminent reveal of the R.S. 2027 Vision.
The R.S. 2027 Vision embodies Renault’s vision of how Formula 1 might be in ten years’ time – 2027 – based on its long experience of the sport as it prepares to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of its involvement later this year.
The new concept car also expresses the brand’s intention to be in the competition for the long-term. Indeed, Renault is eager to play a major role in shaping Formula 1’s evolution and to put drivers very much back at the heart of the sport.
The R.S. 2027 Vision also probes areas in which new technologies might be carried over from motor racing to road vehicles for the benefit of customers, and vice-versa.
The wraps are due to come off the R.S. 2027 Vision concept car at Auto Shanghai 2017
Renault R.S. 2027 Concept teased Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1984 Renault 5 Turbo 2Engine: Turbocharged Inline 4, Power: 138.0 kw / 185.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 216.0 nm / 159.3 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
2006 Renault Altica ConceptEngine: Diesel Inline-4, Power: 132.0 kw / 177 bhp, Torque: 380 nm / 280.3 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2003 Renault Be Bop ConceptsN/AN/AN/A
2005 Renault Egeus Concept SUVEngine: 6-Cylinder Turbo Diesel, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 300 rpm
2002 Renault Ellypse ConceptEngine: Turbodiesel Inline-4, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp, Torque: 200 nm / 147.5 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
McLaren Hyper GT sketch released
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Mazda to produce the CX-5 in Hofu plant
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Gadgets
Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Sebastien Ogier signed with M-Sport
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
Videos
Mercedes-AMG E63 S - 0 to 186 mph
I'm in love with Mercedes-AMG's and I want to share this with you. Until now I haven't got the chance to drive the new E63 S but I have a lot of time ...
I'm in love with Mercedes-AMG's and I want to share this with you. Until now I haven't got the chance to drive the new E63 S but I have a lot of time ...