Renault R.S. 2027 Concept teased

6 April 2017 13:14:57

Renault has a long tradition when it comes to Formula 1. It is one of the manufacturers who managed to participate and win important championships with famous pilots of current days. And this is now reflected in Renault's latest creation.

The first of Renault’s latest cycle of concept cars, which foreshadow the brand’s upcoming road cars, was the Renault TreZor. This new cycle is poised to continue with the imminent reveal of the R.S. 2027 Vision.

The R.S. 2027 Vision embodies Renault’s vision of how Formula 1 might be in ten years’ time – 2027 – based on its long experience of the sport as it prepares to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of its involvement later this year. 

The new concept car also expresses the brand’s intention to be in the competition for the long-term. Indeed, Renault is eager to play a major role in shaping Formula 1’s evolution and to put drivers very much back at the heart of the sport. 
The R.S. 2027 Vision also probes areas in which new technologies might be carried over from motor racing to road vehicles for the benefit of customers, and vice-versa. 

The wraps are due to come off the R.S. 2027 Vision concept car at Auto Shanghai 2017



