Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance became the largest manufacturer in the world

31 January 2018 17:23:42

Volkswagen Group is struggling to top every year record and some of its competitors just have to make an intelligent move. Renault Nissan Alliance bought Mitsubishi not long ago, and now is collecting the benefits. 

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi has become the world’s leading automotive Alliance announcing that its member companies sold a combined total of 10,608,366 units in the 12 months to December 31, 2017.

Growing demand for SUVs, light commercial vehicles and a rising number of zero-emission pure electric vehicles helped lift unit sales by 6.5 per cent in 2017, the first full-year of Mitsubishi Motors’ membership of the Alliance.

In 2017, the Alliance member companies sold vehicles in nearly 200 countries under ten brands (Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Lada, Infiniti, Venucia and Datsun).
Groupe Renault’s sales were up 8.5 per cent to 3,761,634 units in 2017. It was a record year for Renault, the world’s leading French brand and number-two brand in Europe, and also for Dacia. Renault is seeking continued growth in 2018, buoyed by the development of its international activities and its renewed range, in line with its Drive The Future plan.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. sold 5,816,278 vehicles worldwide, up 4.6 per cent, and shared details of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company’s six-year strategic plan.

In the USA and China in 2017, the company achieved sales growth of 1.9 per cent and 12.2 per cent respectively. Infiniti sold 246,492 vehicles in 2017, an increase of 7 per cent from the previous year.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation sold 1,030,454 vehicles in 2017, up 10 per cent from 2016.


