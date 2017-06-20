Renault - Nissan Alliance might become the biggest car manufacturer in the world

The Renault - Nissan Alliance had a grea year in 2016. During the first four months of this year the French - Japanese alliance managed to take the third place after Volkswagen Group and Toyota.





But by the end of this year, the Renault - Nissan Alliance could become the biggest car manufacturer in the world.





"We have been among the top three carmakers since January in sales volume, and we expect to be in the top spot by midyear -- although this was not our goal," Ghosn told shareholders at Renault's annual meeting last week.





According to some analysts, this bright future is not so sure. "They are managing their brands very well. Where Renault is weak, Nissan is strong, and vice versa," JATO global automotive analyst Felipe Munoz told Automotive News.

Tags: nissan, renault, renault - nissan alliance

