Renault names its new crossover Arkana
22 August 2018 04:19:55
Since the segment grew incredible also in Europe, Renault is into crossovers and enjoys good sales for its Captur, Kadjar and Koleos models.Now, it is ready to introduce a new one, dedicated to Russian market and not only.
Renault’s new C-segment crossover will be named Renault ARKANA. The showcar of the new global model will be premiered at the Moscow International Motor Show 2018 on 29th August.
The new model’s name is derived from the Latin ARCANUM (“secret”), which was used for centuries to mark events and phenomena of special significance. The name ARKANA underlines the uniqueness of the future crossover and its incredible magnetism. The concept of ARKANA is associated with mystery, attractiveness and pioneer spirit.
The distinctive new crossover Renault ARKANA is ready to break the mould of the SUV market thanks to its design. It will be first presented in Russia this summer as a showcar and launched in 2019. This new Renault global crossover with its unique design will then be introduced in other countries.
