Renault mysterious crossover to be unveiled in Russia

Even if it currently has three SUV's in its European range, Renault is not stopping here. The French manufacturer will unveil a completely new SUV, as a surprise for its fans.





Groupe Renault will present the world premiere of a show car - a new, global, Renault C-segment Crossover. The unveiling takes place at the Moscow Motor Show as Russia will be the first country to sell this new model.





The new vehicle will be a real breakthrough for the Russian SUV-market, strengthening the leadership of Renault Russia in this fast-growing segment. The launch of this global model will open a new chapter in the history of Renault Russia.





Russia will be the first country to produce and to start sales of this new Crossover. Production will be set up at the Renault Moscow plant, the first industrial site to manufacture the vehicle.





More details on production and technical specification will be revealed at the show.









Tags: renault, renault crossover, renault russia

