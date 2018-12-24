Renault Megane RS Trophy UK pricing announced

Renault is extending the offer for its UK fans with the introduction of the new Megane RS Trophy. It goes on sale today with deliveries starting from February 2019. An increase in power to 300hp makes the New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy the most powerful Renault Sport production car ever.





Pricing for the New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy starts from £31,810 OTR for the six-speed manual gearbox model. Equipped with the six-speed automatic EDC (efficient dual-clutch) gearbox, the New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy is £33,510.





The increased power delivers better acceleration, including at high revs, whilst the torque – one of the best in class – contributes to driving pleasure and comfort behind the wheel. These improved performances comply with the new emission control standard, Euro6d-Temp, which came into force on 1 September 2018.





New Megane R.S. 300 Trophy celebrates 15 years of the Renault Mégane R.S. line and builds on the advanced technology in the Mégane R.S. 280, which was launched in the UK in May. This includes the clever 4CONTROL four-wheel steering system, which brings high speed stability as well as enhanced cornering agility, and the hydraulic bump stop shock absorbers that increase tyre contact with the road surface.





The technology is developed further in the New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy with the power output of the new 1.8-litre engine increased to 300hp and torque increased to 420Nm. Pioneering technologies can be found in the turbocharger and exhaust system. Sharp handling is guaranteed with the Cup chassis, which is an option on the standard Mégane R.S., and includes a stiffer suspension set-up and a Torsen mechanical limited slip differential. Braking performance is upgraded with bi-material front brake discs.





On the outside, the New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy is clearly differentiated from the Mégane R.S. thanks to its lightweight 19-inch ‘Jerez’ alloy wheels and the Trophy stripes on the F1-inspired front spoiler.





Even more suited to sports driving, New Mégane R.S. 300 Trophy is equipped as standard with the Cup chassis. Compared with the Sport chassis, it features a Torsen mechanical limited slip differential, the new calibration of which enables more precise entry to corners and improved traction when exiting corners and 25 per cent firmer shock absorbers, 30 per cent tighter springs and 10 per cent stiffer anti-roll bars.













Tags: renault megane rs trophy, renault megane rs, renalt megane rs trophy uk pricing

Posted in Renault, New Vehicles