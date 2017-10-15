Renault Megane is now available with 1.6 TCe 165 HP engine

The new Renault Megane is available with a wide array of engines but there was a problem. Between the 1.2 TCe and the 1.6 TCe found on the Megane GT was a big difference. This is why, Renault decided to offer a lesser version of the 1.6 TCe on the Megane.





On the GT is delivers 205 horsepower but on the new version it has 165 horsepower. The maximum horsepower is offered at 6,000 rpm and the 250 Nm peak of torque can be yours starting 2,500 rpm.





As a result, the new Megane equipped with this unit can do not to 100 km/h in just 8.2 seconds while the top speed is clocked at 215 km/h. The one kilometer is covered in 29.1 seconds and the fuel consumption is 6 liters per 100 kilometers.





The new 1.6 TCe 165 engine can be ordered also on the break version. The cheapest version of this variant is priced at 29,100 Euros.

Tags: renault megane, renault megane gt, renault megane tce 165

