Renault Master ZE electric version launched
2 March 2018 16:58:40
Renault is developing not only its fleet of electric vehicles developed for passengers. It is also developing electric vans, that will help the French manufacturer to defend its position in the commercial vehicles market in the future.
Renault Pro+ is broadening its range of electric LCVs with the introduction of the Master Z.E. large electric van. Ideal for emissions-free access to city centres, Master Z.E. is well-suited to last-mile deliveries.
Master Z.E. benefits from a new-generation battery and a highly efficient motor that gives it a 74 mile real-world driving range and a charging time from empty to fully-charged in just 6 hours.
Master Z.E. offers many of the tailor-made solutions available from Renault Pro+: a genuine commercial vehicle, a large number of versions, a dedicated network and made-to-measure conversions.
As part of Renault EASY CONNECT solutions, Renault Pro+ introduces Renault EASY CONNECT for Fleet, an ecosystem of connected services for business users that simplifies managing vehicle fleets and reduces running costs.
