Renault launched an autonomous control system that handles challenging driving scenarios
7 November 2017 10:28:49
Every car manufacturer started to invest in autonomous systems. Today Renault has come with an interesting technology. According to the French car manufacturer, this autonomous control system that handles challenging driving scenarios and, as an industry first, has obstacle avoidance capability as good as professional test drivers. These drivers, the best of best, served as the inspiration and the benchmark for this achievement at Renault Open Innovation Lab.
“At Groupe Renault, we are focused on being an innovation leader in products, technology and design,” said Simon Hougard, Director of Renault Open Innovation Lab – Silicon Valley. “Our innovation efforts aim at developing advanced autonomous driving technologies that consumers can trust will create a safer, more comfortable journey.”
As you can imagine, the Renault Open Innovation Lab is part of the Labs network within the Alliance and is focused on improving safety and advancing autonomous driving technology.
