Renault Kangoo ZE demonstrates wireless charging
18 May 2017 16:49:45
After we will all adopt electric vehicles, manufacturers will try to get rid of the cables used to recharge our vehicles. Renault is already exploring this niche with a wireless recharging system, that was detailed in a press release.
Renault today demonstrated dynamic wireless electric vehicle charging (DEVC), which allows vehicles to charge while driving. Renault has participated with Qualcomm Technologies and Vedecom in designing a DEVC system capable of charging an electric vehicle dynamically with a charge of up to 20 kilowatts at speeds up to, and in excess of, 62 miles per hour (100kmh).
The DEVC system has been designed to support real-world implementation of dynamic charging. The two Renault Kangoo Z.E. vehicles can pick up charge in both directions along the track.
The dynamic charging demonstrations took place at the 100-metre test track, built by Vedecom at Satory, Versailles, near Paris, within the FABRIC project. Qualcomm Technologies and Vedecom installed the primary part of the DEVC system in the test track, whilst Vedecom and Renault installed the secondary part onto two Renault Kangoos Z.E..
FABRIC is a €9 million project, partly-funded by the European Union, addressing the technological feasibility, economic viability, and socio-environmental sustainability of wireless DEVC. The project began in January 2014 and will continue through December 2017, and is being undertaken by a consortium of 25 partners from nine European countries, including automotive manufacturers, suppliers, service providers and research organizations from automotive, road and energy infrastructure domains. The main aim of FABRIC is to conduct feasibility analysis of wireless DEVC as a means of EV range extension.
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called "Ole Yeller" Mustang, that ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
