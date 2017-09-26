Home » News » Renault » Renault Kadjar receives new engine and transmission in UK

Renault Kadjar receives new engine and transmission in UK

26 September 2017 17:30:35

In order to increase the appeal of the current Kadjar on the UK market, Renault is offering a new engine and transmission options. It is a high power petrol engine and a new transmission option that are both available to order now with UK deliveries commencing later this month.

As the most powerful engine in the Kadjar range, the 165hp turbo-charged petrol engine provides a maximum speed of 127mph and a 0-60mph time of 9.2 seconds and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. 

Economy and emissions are comparable with those of the TCe 130 engine with CO2 emissions as low as 134g/km and economy of up to 47.1mpg (NEDC Combined). The newest engine to be available on Kadjar can be specified from Dynamique Nav trim level upwards. Ordering is open now, with prices starting from £22,915.

The introduction of the dCi 130 Auto X-Tronic offers buyers greater choice when it comes to automatic transmissions. The Auto X-Tronic is a Continuously Variable Transmission mated to the Kadjar’s popular 1.6 diesel engine. The dCi 130 Auto X-Tronic transmission provides CO2 emissions as low as 123g/km and an economy of up to 58.9mpg (NEDC Combined). It is available from Dynamique Nav upwards and is priced from £26,015 with ordering open now.
Renault Kadjar receives new engine and transmission in UK
Renault Kadjar receives new engine and transmission in UK Photos

Renault Kadjar customers are now able to choose from a total of four engines and three transmissions across five trim levels.

Hands free functionality has been upgraded from Dynamique Nav and above with the introduction of a Hands free Keycard with Walkaway Function. The driver can keep the key in their bag or pocket and when walking towards the Kadjar, the daytime running lights will turn on, the wing mirrors will unfold, puddle lights will illuminate and the car will unlock all automatically. When walking away from the Kadjar, the daytime running lights will turn off, the door mirrors will close and the car will lock, again automatically.



Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in Renault, New Vehicles

Renault Kadjar receives new engine and transmission in UK Photos (1 photos)
  • Renault Kadjar receives new engine and transmission in UK

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Subaru Forester offered with EyeSight as standard

    Subaru Forester offered with EyeSight as standard

  2. Volvo XC40 UK pricing announced

    Volvo XC40 UK pricing announced

  3. Mercedes-Benz Vito Taxi becoming popular in London

    Mercedes-Benz Vito Taxi becoming popular in London

  4.  
  5. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross UK pricing announced

    Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross UK pricing announced

  6. Volvo XC40, the first car to offer Care by Volvo program

    Volvo XC40, the first car to offer Care by Volvo program

  7. Volvo XC40 officially enters small SUV market

    Volvo XC40 officially enters small SUV market

Related Specs

  1. 1907 Renault 130HP Grand Prix

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 129.9 bhp @ 1600 rpmN/A

  2. 2006 Renault Twingo Concept

    Engine: TCE 100 Inline-4, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 145 nm / 106.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  3. 2004 Renault Wind Concept

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 101.4 kw / 136 bhp, Torque: 191 nm / 140.9 ft lbs

  4. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  5. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

New Vehicles

2018 Acura RLX officially revealed2018 Acura RLX officially revealed
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week. ...

Concept Cars

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in USJaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance PackVolkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...

Future Cars

Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in DecemberLamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six monthsVolkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in AlabamaMercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...

Motorsports

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announcedJaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...

Videos

BMW Z4 Concept - First official videoBMW Z4 Concept - First official video
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW Z4 Concept during the Pebble Beach Concurs dÉlegance. Now it is time to see this beauty in a short footage. ...
Copyright CarSession.com