Renault Kadjar receives new engine and transmission in UK
26 September 2017 17:30:35
In order to increase the appeal of the current Kadjar on the UK market, Renault is offering a new engine and transmission options. It is a high power petrol engine and a new transmission option that are both available to order now with UK deliveries commencing later this month.
As the most powerful engine in the Kadjar range, the 165hp turbo-charged petrol engine provides a maximum speed of 127mph and a 0-60mph time of 9.2 seconds and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.
Economy and emissions are comparable with those of the TCe 130 engine with CO2 emissions as low as 134g/km and economy of up to 47.1mpg (NEDC Combined). The newest engine to be available on Kadjar can be specified from Dynamique Nav trim level upwards. Ordering is open now, with prices starting from £22,915.
The introduction of the dCi 130 Auto X-Tronic offers buyers greater choice when it comes to automatic transmissions. The Auto X-Tronic is a Continuously Variable Transmission mated to the Kadjar’s popular 1.6 diesel engine. The dCi 130 Auto X-Tronic transmission provides CO2 emissions as low as 123g/km and an economy of up to 58.9mpg (NEDC Combined). It is available from Dynamique Nav upwards and is priced from £26,015 with ordering open now.
Renault Kadjar customers are now able to choose from a total of four engines and three transmissions across five trim levels.
Hands free functionality has been upgraded from Dynamique Nav and above with the introduction of a Hands free Keycard with Walkaway Function. The driver can keep the key in their bag or pocket and when walking towards the Kadjar, the daytime running lights will turn on, the wing mirrors will unfold, puddle lights will illuminate and the car will unlock all automatically. When walking away from the Kadjar, the daytime running lights will turn off, the door mirrors will close and the car will lock, again automatically.
