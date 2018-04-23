Renault Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav introduced in UK
23 April 2018 07:10:01
|Tweet
Renault is trying to increase the appeal of the current Kadjar with a special edition, available only on the UK market. The compact crossover is now available with the Dynamique SE Nav trim level, which provides a range of additional specification enhancing its exterior look and driving aids, priced from £23,620.
The Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav will be available with either the 1.2-litre TCe 130 petrol or 1.5-litre dCi 110 diesel engines. Both of these are available with a six-speed manual or six-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) automatic transmission.
Positioned between the Dynamique S Nav and Signature Nav, the Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav offers customers a Kadjar with an enhanced exterior look thanks to its fixed panoramic sunroof, side steps and 19-inch Apollo diamond cut alloys. Complementing its exterior look, driving aids such as rear parking camera and auto-dimming rear-view mirror are fitted as standard. The Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav provides the customer with a saving of £475 compared with if the options were added to a Kadjar Dynamique S Nav.
On top of these additional items, the Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav also receives the following:
Front and rear parking sensors
Visio system (Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition and automatic headlight beam adjustment)
Part-leather upholstery
R-Link 2 multimedia system with navigation and European mapping & TomTom® LIVE traffic and data services and 4 x 35W Arkamys 3D digital audio system
Dual-zone climate control
Hands-Free keycard
Automatic headlights and wipers
One-Touch easy-folding rear seats
Driver’s seat height and lumbar adjustment
Cornering lights
Leather-trimmed steering wheel
Driver’s seat lumbar adjustment
Body side moulding with chrome insert
Extra-tinted rear and tailgate windows
Multi-position load floor
The Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav is available to order now with UK deliveries commencing later this month.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
This is the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept
Chverolet Corvette ZR1 clocks 212 mph in official test
Skoda Kamiq - official pictures and details with the SUV that will be sold exclusively in China
-
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
Ferrari Portofino European tour announced
Related Specs
2002 Renault Ellypse ConceptEngine: Turbodiesel Inline-4, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp, Torque: 200 nm / 147.5 ft lbs
2006 Renault Twingo ConceptEngine: TCE 100 Inline-4, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 145 nm / 106.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2004 Renault Wind ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 101.4 kw / 136 bhp, Torque: 191 nm / 140.9 ft lbs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
Concept Cars
Ssangyong e-SIV electric world premiere
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Custom Cars
McLaren 570S Spider MSO editions launched in Canada
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
Future Cars
Chevrolet Silverado range to grow
In order to compete with the legendary and successful Ford F-150, Chevrolet has to constantly update its Silverado model. The most important update will ...
In order to compete with the legendary and successful Ford F-150, Chevrolet has to constantly update its Silverado model. The most important update will ...
Market News
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Gadgets
Kia Soul EV developed a wireless charging system
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Porsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...