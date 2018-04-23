Renault Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav introduced in UK

Renault is trying to increase the appeal of the current Kadjar with a special edition, available only on the UK market. The compact crossover is now available with the Dynamique SE Nav trim level, which provides a range of additional specification enhancing its exterior look and driving aids, priced from £23,620.





The Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav will be available with either the 1.2-litre TCe 130 petrol or 1.5-litre dCi 110 diesel engines. Both of these are available with a six-speed manual or six-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) automatic transmission.





Positioned between the Dynamique S Nav and Signature Nav, the Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav offers customers a Kadjar with an enhanced exterior look thanks to its fixed panoramic sunroof, side steps and 19-inch Apollo diamond cut alloys. Complementing its exterior look, driving aids such as rear parking camera and auto-dimming rear-view mirror are fitted as standard. The Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav provides the customer with a saving of £475 compared with if the options were added to a Kadjar Dynamique S Nav.





On top of these additional items, the Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav also receives the following:





Front and rear parking sensors

Visio system (Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition and automatic headlight beam adjustment)

Part-leather upholstery

R-Link 2 multimedia system with navigation and European mapping & TomTom® LIVE traffic and data services and 4 x 35W Arkamys 3D digital audio system

Dual-zone climate control

Hands-Free keycard

Automatic headlights and wipers

One-Touch easy-folding rear seats

Driver’s seat height and lumbar adjustment

Cornering lights

Leather-trimmed steering wheel

Driver’s seat lumbar adjustment

Body side moulding with chrome insert

Extra-tinted rear and tailgate windows

Multi-position load floor





The Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav is available to order now with UK deliveries commencing later this month.









