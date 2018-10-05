Renault EZ-Ultimo concept unveiled in Paris

Renault wants to show us the future, so it unveiled its third autonomous concept during this year Paris Motor Show.





Groupe Renault unveiled EZ-ULTIMO, its robo-vehicle concept, an autonomous, electric, connected, and shared mobility service solution offering a premium travel experience. Available on-demand, for a single trip, for an hour or for a day, EZ-ULTIMO offers a private trip in a city, a premium tourist experience or businesses looking to offer premium journey services to its clients.





Because it’s a robo-vehicle, the traveller can truly enjoy the journey in a space designed like a personal lounge, equipped with all the comfort and services needed to either relax or concentrate.





EZ-ULTIMO embodies the Renault brand's EASY LIFE promise with easy access through a wide automatic opening and a rotating seat on a slide that welcomes the passenger. For more privacy, passengers are hidden by glass facets on the upper part of the car.





EZ-ULTIMO’s interior, directly inspired by interior architecture, is tailor-made from upscale materials such as wood, marble and leather for a relaxing and enjoyable drive.





Equipped with level 4 autonomous driving technology, EZ-ULTIMO covers a wide range of use cases. This robo-vehicle is connected to infrastructures, can adapt to an urban environment, to the motorway or to a shuttle service on dedicated roads.





Renault believes customers will seek more enriched on-board experiences, reinventing travel time, personally and professionally. To embrace this revolution, the Group has invested in Groupe Challenges and collaborated on a first concept: the Augmented Editorial Experience. AEX is a realist immersive experience which combines personalized premium content, multi-media experiences and mobility - so as to turn travel time into a learning experience for future EZ-ULTIMO passengers for instance.









