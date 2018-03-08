Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
8 March 2018 12:47:25
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the new EZ-GO concept.
Built for the city and integrated within it, Renault EZ-GO is a car and a service. It’s consistent with the Renault Easy Life brand:
- Renault EZ-GO could be ordered through an application or through physical stations;
- It has the comfort and privacy of an individual car while providing a hands-off, worry-free travel experience;
- Passengers can spend their traveling time reading, working, sleeping, etc;
- It’s affordable. As a shared service, Renault EZ-GO offers a highly competitive price/mile ratio;
- This robo-vehicle can be used by everyone: people who can no longer drive, people who cannot drive yet or who are unable to drive. It can be used for a ride alone, or with a group of friends, or with family, or shared with other users.
Renault EZ-GO is a robo-vehicle – a shared, electric, driverless vehicle. Driving in town and the surrounding areas, it is designed to transport people – up to six passengers simultaneously. It is accompanied by a dedicated station, which blends in with the surrounding environment.
The service may be operated by private or public organisations. It can potentially operate 24/7 and it supplements car ownership and mass transit such as subways and busses.
In addition to your seat on board, booking a trip with the EZ-GO app on your smartphone, or from the station screen lets you customize your experience in various ways. People who want to use the service get a choice of several vehicles, each with a different type of passengers who can board it. For example, six tourists who want the whole vehicle to themselves and have a guided discovery tour of the city.
