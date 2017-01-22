Renault extends its EV division with Master ZE and Kangoo ZE
Renault was one of the first manufacturers who started to develop electric vehicles. He trusted this trend and even thought of electric commercial vehicles. The ZE range was borned and many other models followed. Now, the Renault Pro+ has premiered two new electric commercial vehicles: the Master Z.E. and New Kangoo Van Z.E.
The company has also expanded its range of connected services for commercial customers as well as its specialist network. With three electric light commercial vehicles (LCV) – Twizy Cargo, New Kangoo Van Z.E. and Master Z.E., this range is unique in the world.
“Renault Pro+ is market leader in electric LCV sales in Europe. With New Kangoo Van Z.E. and Master Z.E., Renault Pro+ is continuing to expand its tailor made offering dedicated to professional customers, while developing connected services for business users. We are confident that our professional customers will experience our Zero Emission connected vans which will significantly contribute to better business as well as driving experience.”
