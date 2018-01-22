Renault Clio Urban Nav Special Edition launched in UK
22 January 2018 11:25:44
One of the most popular small cars in Europe, the Current Renault Clio needs some fresh air from time to time. Keeping that in mind, Renault has introduced a new special edition called Clio Urban Nav Special Edition.
The new special edition offers drivers greater choice with a specification that builds on the Dynamique Nav version with a new ‘Urban Grey’ body colour. The Clio Urban Nav Special Edition is available to order now from £16,225, with customer deliveries expected from March.
Based on the Dynamique Nav version, the new Urban Nav Special Edition specification adds rear-parking sensors, 16-inch alloy wheels with grey inserts, full LED headlights, and a new ‘Urban Grey’ body colour. The Urban Nav Special Edition is priced at £575 over the Dynamique Nav but with £1,265 of additional equipment.
The Clio Urban Nav Special Edition’s additional equipment builds upon an extensive specification that includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, body-coloured electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, air conditioning, 16-inch alloy wheels and Handsfree key card with start/stop functionality.
Buyers can specify the Urban Nav Special Edition with a choice of the TCe 90 engine, with a manual transmission, or the dCi 90 engine with either manual or six-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) automatic transmissions.
