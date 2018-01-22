Renault Clio Urban Nav Special Edition launched in UK

One of the most popular small cars in Europe, the Current Renault Clio needs some fresh air from time to time. Keeping that in mind, Renault has introduced a new special edition called Clio Urban Nav Special Edition.





The new special edition offers drivers greater choice with a specification that builds on the Dynamique Nav version with a new ‘Urban Grey’ body colour. The Clio Urban Nav Special Edition is available to order now from £16,225, with customer deliveries expected from March.





Based on the Dynamique Nav version, the new Urban Nav Special Edition specification adds rear-parking sensors, 16-inch alloy wheels with grey inserts, full LED headlights, and a new ‘Urban Grey’ body colour. The Urban Nav Special Edition is priced at £575 over the Dynamique Nav but with £1,265 of additional equipment.





The Clio Urban Nav Special Edition’s additional equipment builds upon an extensive specification that includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, body-coloured electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, air conditioning, 16-inch alloy wheels and Handsfree key card with start/stop functionality.





Buyers can specify the Urban Nav Special Edition with a choice of the TCe 90 engine, with a manual transmission, or the dCi 90 engine with either manual or six-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) automatic transmissions.









