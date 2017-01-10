Renault Clio Signature Nav introduced in UK

After introducing a consistent facelift during last summer, Renault is now updating the Clio range with the introduction of a new top-of-the-range Signature Nav version, available to order now from £17,715 on-the-road.





Based on the Dynamique S version, the Signature specification adds black part-leather upholstery with heated front seats and height-adjustable passenger seat together with hands-free parking, rear parking camera, 360-degree parking sensors and Renault R-Link Multimedia system with 7-inch touchscreen with TomTom LIVE Satellite Navigation system.





The Clio Signature is priced from £17,715 OTR, a premium of £1,450 over the Dynamique S Nav but with £2,250 of additional equipment.





Buyers can specify the Signature with a choice of two diesels or two petrol engines and in either EDC efficient dual clutch automatic or manual transmission.





The Clio Signature’s additional equipment builds upon an extensive specification that includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, full LED front and rear headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, leather steering wheel, hands free keycard and electrically heated and folding door mirrors.





