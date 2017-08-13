Renault Clio RS gets new Black Edition in UK

Already on the market for more than three years and revised last year with a well-deserved facelift, the Renault Clio Sport hot hatch is ready for a new special edition in UK, created to boost its image and called Black Edition.





It is available to order now on the New Clio Renault Sport 220 Trophy, priced at £200; or on the New Clio Renault Sport 200 for £350.





The New Clio Renault Sport 220 Trophy Black Edition adds:





Black gloss door handles;

Black gloss moulding inserts;

Black gloss side mouldings;

Black gloss front blade;

Black gloss tailgate moulding and badging;

Black gloss rear diffuser.





The New Clio Renault Sport 200 Black Edition gains:





17-inch black Renault Sport alloy wheels;

Black gloss door handles;

Black gloss side mouldings;

Black gloss front blade;

Black gloss tailgate moulding and badging;

Black gloss rear diffuser.









As you would already know, the Clio Renault Sport 200 and 220 Trophy both have a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine with power outputs of 200hp and 220hp respectively. Both are mated to a six-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifts.





It is the only car in its class to offer three different types of chassis, giving customers the opportunity to ‘tailor-build’ their Clio Renault Sport: Sport chassis emphasising versatility and everyday use; an uprated Cup chassis providing the perfect blend of road and circuit driving characteristics; and Trophy chassis to place the focus firmly on driving pleasure.









Tags: renault, renault clio rs black edition, renault clio rs 220 black edition

Posted in Renault, New Vehicles