Renault Clio RS gets new Black Edition in UK
13 August 2017 17:36:09
Already on the market for more than three years and revised last year with a well-deserved facelift, the Renault Clio Sport hot hatch is ready for a new special edition in UK, created to boost its image and called Black Edition.
It is available to order now on the New Clio Renault Sport 220 Trophy, priced at £200; or on the New Clio Renault Sport 200 for £350.
The New Clio Renault Sport 220 Trophy Black Edition adds:
Black gloss door handles;
Black gloss moulding inserts;
Black gloss side mouldings;
Black gloss front blade;
Black gloss tailgate moulding and badging;
Black gloss rear diffuser.
The New Clio Renault Sport 200 Black Edition gains:
17-inch black Renault Sport alloy wheels;
Black gloss door handles;
Black gloss side mouldings;
Black gloss front blade;
Black gloss tailgate moulding and badging;
Black gloss rear diffuser.
As you would already know, the Clio Renault Sport 200 and 220 Trophy both have a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine with power outputs of 200hp and 220hp respectively. Both are mated to a six-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifts.
It is the only car in its class to offer three different types of chassis, giving customers the opportunity to ‘tailor-build’ their Clio Renault Sport: Sport chassis emphasising versatility and everyday use; an uprated Cup chassis providing the perfect blend of road and circuit driving characteristics; and Trophy chassis to place the focus firmly on driving pleasure.
