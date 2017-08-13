Home » News » Renault » Renault Clio RS gets new Black Edition in UK

Renault Clio RS gets new Black Edition in UK

13 August 2017 17:36:09

Already on the market for more than three years and revised last year with a well-deserved facelift, the Renault Clio Sport hot hatch is ready for a new special edition in UK, created to boost its image and called Black Edition.

It is available to order now on the New Clio Renault Sport 220 Trophy, priced at £200; or on the New Clio Renault Sport 200 for £350.

The New Clio Renault Sport 220 Trophy Black Edition adds:

Black gloss door handles;
Black gloss moulding inserts;
Black gloss side mouldings;
Black gloss front blade;
Black gloss tailgate moulding and badging;
Black gloss rear diffuser.
Renault Clio RS gets new Black Edition in UK
Renault Clio RS gets new Black Edition in UK Photos

The New Clio Renault Sport 200 Black Edition gains:

17-inch black Renault Sport alloy wheels;
Black gloss door handles;
Black gloss side mouldings;
Black gloss front blade;
Black gloss tailgate moulding and badging;
Black gloss rear diffuser.


As you would already know, the Clio Renault Sport 200 and 220 Trophy both have a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine with power outputs of 200hp and 220hp respectively. Both are mated to a six-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifts.

It is the only car in its class to offer three different types of chassis, giving customers the opportunity to ‘tailor-build’ their Clio Renault Sport: Sport chassis emphasising versatility and everyday use; an uprated Cup chassis providing the perfect blend of road and circuit driving characteristics; and Trophy chassis to place the focus firmly on driving pleasure.


Tags: , ,

Posted in Renault, New Vehicles

Renault Clio RS gets new Black Edition in UK Photos (1 photos)
  • Renault Clio RS gets new Black Edition in UK

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Audi Q2 2.0 TFSI now available in UK

    Audi Q2 2.0 TFSI now available in UK

  2. 2018 Acura RLX officially revealed

    2018 Acura RLX officially revealed

  3. Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US

    Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US

  4.  
  5. Renault Clio RS gets new Black Edition in UK

    Renault Clio RS gets new Black Edition in UK

  6. 2018 Ford F-150 becomes more efficient and capable

    2018 Ford F-150 becomes more efficient and capable

  7. BMW offers incentives for those who want cleaner models

    BMW offers incentives for those who want cleaner models

Related Specs

  1. 2007 Renault Clio F1 Team

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 7250 rpm, Torque: 215.6 nm / 159 ft lbs @ 5550 rpm

  2. 2001 Renault Clio Sprt V6

    Engine: V6, Power: 171.5 kw / 230.0 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A

  3. 2003 Renault Clio V6

    Engine: V6, Power: 190.2 kw / 255 bhp @ 7150 rpm, Torque: 300 nm / 221.3 ft lbs @ 4650 rpm

  4. 2006 Renault Twingo Concept

    Engine: TCE 100 Inline-4, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 145 nm / 106.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  5. 2004 Renault Wind Concept

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 101.4 kw / 136 bhp, Torque: 191 nm / 140.9 ft lbs

New Vehicles

Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UKSubaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Element concept is an electric buggySkoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance PackVolkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Toyota and Mazda will form an allianceToyota and Mazda will form an alliance
Nowadays, all major manufacturers are trying to develop alliances with one of the most important players in the industry. The most recent partnership ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

Renault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semesterRenault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semester
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...

Motorsports

Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwideHonda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com