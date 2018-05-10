Renault Clio available with Play, Iconic, GT Line trim levels
10 May 2018 15:08:03
Renault is updating the Clio line-up with new trim levels that are better to understand and respect the Easy-Life Philosophy of the brand.
Renault Clio supermini will now be available with three engine and transmission options as part of the new Renault EasyLife line-up. The Clio provides the options of the TCe 75 engine with five-speed manual transmission or the dCi 90 engine with either five-speed manual transmission or six-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) automatic.
The Clio is now priced from £13,500, a reduction of £445 compared to the previous entry version even with additional specification.
Clio Play receives 16-inch black alloy wheels, DAB radio with Bluetooth and Hands Free connectivity, USB and AUX ports, R&GO smartphone application allowing access to sat-nav, cruise control, air conditioning, electrically-adjustable and heated door mirrors, Hands Free keycard, front and rear fog lights front daytime running lights. Further specification includes Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, 60:40 split folding rear seats, front electric windows, height adjustable driver’s seat and height- and reach-adjustable steering wheel. The Clio Play is available from £13,500.
Clio Iconic is available from £14,700, a £254 saving when compared to the previous Dynamique Nav, despite the additional equipment of 17-inch black alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, extra tinted rear and tailgate windows and chrome window surrounds. MediaNav multimedia system with seven-inch touchscreen satellite navigation is also included.
Top-of-the-range Clio GT Line receives a sportier look, including 17-inch GT alloy wheels, chrome rear diffuser and exhaust, dark metal door mirrors, side door inserts and front grille strip, body-coloured lower door protector and side skirts, over and above the previous Dynamique S as well as a price reduction of £525. There’s also full LED front and rear headlights with integrated daytime running lights, automatic headlights and wipers, automatic climate control with quick demist function, high-density foam front seats, leather steering wheel and rear electric windows. The Clio GT Line is available from £16,250.
