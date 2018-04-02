Home » News » Renault » Renault Captur S-Edition launched in Europe

Renault Captur S-Edition launched in Europe

2 April 2018 18:11:30

One of the most popular small SUV's in Europe, the Renault Captur benefits from a new special edition, launched to increase its appeal. 

The Renault Captur range has been extended with the addition of the new limited-edition S-Edition version. 

The introduction of Captur S-Edition also adds to the model’s powerplant catalogue thanks to the availability of the TCe 150 mated to manual or EDC transmission. With this engine under the bonnet, Renault’s crossover makes the model’s S-Edition variant the sportiest in the range. 

The limited-edition version’s stance is accentuated by the availability of an exclusive Iron Blue exterior finish combined with an Etoilé Black or Platine Grey roof. Captur S-Edition’s eye-catching look is further enhanced by the fitment of black 17-inch Filante diamond-cut alloy wheels and smart S-Edition badging. The overall effect is further compounded by Gun Metal Grey door protection inserts and skid plates (front and rear). 

Captur S-Edition’s cabin features exclusive Alcantara/simile leather upholstery with blue top stitching which is carried over to the arm rest, gear lever bellows and parking brake. 
Renault Captur S-Edition launched in Europe
Renault Captur S-Edition launched in Europe Photos

The latest limited-edition Captur also stands out through its technology package which incorporates R-LINK Evolution, front, side and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, Easy Park Assist and Blind Sport Warning. 

Eight different two-tone finish combinations are available in all for the new limited-edition Captur S-Edition and order books have already opened across the French sales network.




Tags: , , ,

Posted in Renault, New Vehicles

Renault Captur S-Edition launched in Europe Photos (1 photos)
  • Renault Captur S-Edition launched in Europe

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Chevrolet Tahoe Custom Midnight special edition launched

    Chevrolet Tahoe Custom Midnight special edition launched

  2. Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept unveiled in New York

    Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept unveiled in New York

  3. Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak pick-up concept

    Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak pick-up concept

  4.  
  5. Volkswagen eCrafter to make UK debut

    Volkswagen eCrafter to make UK debut

  6. Ssangyong Musso pick-up returns to UK

    Ssangyong Musso pick-up returns to UK

  7. Rolls Royce Cullinan enters its final stage of development

    Rolls Royce Cullinan enters its final stage of development

Related Specs

  1. 2003 Renault Be Bop Concepts

    N/AN/AN/A

  2. 2001 Renault Clio Sprt V6

    Engine: V6, Power: 171.5 kw / 230.0 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A

  3. 2005 Renault Egeus Concept SUV

    Engine: 6-Cylinder Turbo Diesel, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 300 rpm

  4. 2002 Renault Ellypse Concept

    Engine: Turbodiesel Inline-4, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp, Torque: 200 nm / 147.5 ft lbs

  5. 1995 Renault Espace F1 Concept

    Engine: RS4 Grand Prix V10, Power: 596.6 kw / 800.0 bhp @ rpm, Torque: 705.0 nm / 520.0 ft lbs @ rpm

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiledRenault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announcedRolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...

Future Cars

Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022
Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, ...

Market News

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units soldMitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...

Gadgets

Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in GenevaHyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...

Various News

Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 RangerFord issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...

Motorsports

Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser pictureAudi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...

Videos

Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuitVideo: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Copyright CarSession.com