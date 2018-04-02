Renault Captur S-Edition launched in Europe

One of the most popular small SUV's in Europe, the Renault Captur benefits from a new special edition, launched to increase its appeal.





The Renault Captur range has been extended with the addition of the new limited-edition S-Edition version.





The introduction of Captur S-Edition also adds to the model’s powerplant catalogue thanks to the availability of the TCe 150 mated to manual or EDC transmission. With this engine under the bonnet, Renault’s crossover makes the model’s S-Edition variant the sportiest in the range.





The limited-edition version’s stance is accentuated by the availability of an exclusive Iron Blue exterior finish combined with an Etoilé Black or Platine Grey roof. Captur S-Edition’s eye-catching look is further enhanced by the fitment of black 17-inch Filante diamond-cut alloy wheels and smart S-Edition badging. The overall effect is further compounded by Gun Metal Grey door protection inserts and skid plates (front and rear).





Captur S-Edition’s cabin features exclusive Alcantara/simile leather upholstery with blue top stitching which is carried over to the arm rest, gear lever bellows and parking brake.





The latest limited-edition Captur also stands out through its technology package which incorporates R-LINK Evolution, front, side and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, Easy Park Assist and Blind Sport Warning.





Eight different two-tone finish combinations are available in all for the new limited-edition Captur S-Edition and order books have already opened across the French sales network.

















Tags: renault, renault captur, renault captur 150 hp, renault captur s-edition

Posted in Renault, New Vehicles