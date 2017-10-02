Renault Captur receives new engine and transmission in UK
2 October 2017 12:50:27
Renault is expanding the current Captur range with the introduction of a new engine and transmission on the UK market. The Captur is now available with the dCi 90 engine combined with a six-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) automatic transmission. New Captur dCi 90 EDC Automatic is already available to order, priced from £20,125 on-the-road.
The 1.5-litre dCi 90 EDC has a dual dry clutch combined with electric actuators. The EDC transmission is also available with the TCe 120 engine in the Captur range.
The New Captur dCi 90 EDC has fuel economy of up to 72.4mpg (NEDC combined) and CO2 emissions as low as 101g/km, in Dynamique Nav specification.
The specification in Dynamique Nav include automatic climate control, MediaNav infotainment system with seven-inch touchscreen, zip-removable upholstery, 17-inch alloy wheels, Hands free key card, electrically folding and heated mirrors, cruise control, LED daytime running lights, LED front fog lights and chrome touches to the interior. This engine and transmission option is available with a total of four trim levels and in top-of-the-range Signature S Nav guise offers Hands Free Parking, leather upholstery with heated front seats, BOSE Premium Sound System, 360-degree parking sensors with reverse parking camera and Blind Spot Warning.
The New Renault Captur range is available from £15,615.
