Renault Captur available with Play, Iconic and GT Line trim levels
10 May 2018 15:00:50
Together with the new Clio, Renault is updating also the Captur line-up with three trim levels. The same trim levels as on the Clio. Captur is the best-selling car in the UK and the best-selling B-SUV in Europe.
Captur is now available with a choice of either the TCe 90 petrol engine with a five-speed manual transmission or the dCi 90 diesel engine with a five-speed manual or six-speed EDC automatic transmission. The Captur is now priced from £15,300, an entry price reduction of £315.
The Captur Play still provides a wealth of features, including the addition as standard of the popular two-tone exterior paintwork when compared to the previous Expression+ trim. Other specification includes 16-inch alloy wheels, DAB radio with Bluetooth and Hands Free calls, USB and AUX ports, R&GO smartphone application allowing access to satnav, cruise control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, air conditioning, electrically-adjustable and heated door mirrors, front and rear daytime running lights, 60:40 split folding rear seats, front and rear electric windows, height adjustable driver’s seat and height- and reach-adjustable steering wheel. The Captur Play is available from £15,300.
Captur Iconic, which is £405 less than the previous equivalent Dynamique Nav version, provides owners with automatic climate control with quick demist function, seven-inch touchscreen multimedia navigation system, Bluetooth with Hands Free calls, USB and AUX ports, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather steering wheel, chrome interior touches on gear lever, centre console, speakers, and air vents, reversible boot floor, ivory upholstery and storage nets. Extra-tinted rear and tailgate windows and rear parking sensors are new to the specification when compared with the Dynamique Nav. The Captur Iconic is available from £16,500.
The top-of-the-range Captur GT Line, £1,755 less than the previous Signature X Nav it replaces, has a more rugged look compared with the rest of the range and receives automatic folding mirrors, Hands-Free-Parking, blind spot warning, front and rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, seven-inch touchscreen R-Link multimedia system, TomTom Live satnav with European mapping, Android Auto capability, cornering front fog lights, LED headlights, grey front and rear skid plates, central armrest, part-leather upholstery, heated front seats, aluminium pedals, electrochrome rearview mirror and sunglasses storage. The Captur GT Line is available from £18,300 OTR.
Leave a Comment
