After a teaser shot and the announcement of its official name, the new Renault Arkana makes its world premiere in Moscow Motor Show. It will be a global car and a different approach in the segment.





The C-segment is currently the most dynamic and challenging sector of the automotive industry, especially SUVs. Customers’ needs are getting more and more diverse. Arkana is born from those customers’ new expectations. It proposes an astonishing balance between the elegance of a saloon and the sturdiness of an SUV.





This new production vehicle will be produced and marketed in different countries throughout the world, beginning with Russia in 2019. Renault Arkana will be later manufactured and sold in Asia and other regions, with this same unique design but adapted also to local customers’ expectations. There are no plans for the model to be sold in Europe.





Groupe Renault claimed almost one-third of the Russian market in 2017 (448,270 vehicle sold / 28% market share). Russia today ranks as Groupe Renault’s number two market and is set to become the Group’s leading market by the end of plan.





“The Arkana show car is a distinctive coupé-crossover, striking balance between the elegance of a saloonn and the powerful stance of an SUV. We have dialed in specific Renault cues, with a strong design, strength and sensuality with a French touch,” says Laurens Van den Acker – Senior-Vice-President, Corporate Design of Groupe Renault.









