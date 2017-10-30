Home » News » Volkswagen » Record profits for Volkswagen after nine months

Record profits for Volkswagen after nine months

30 October 2017 17:56:35

Last year, Volkswagen Group scored one very important milestone. It surpassed 10 million units for the second year in a row and became the largest car manufacturer in the world.

This year, Volkswagen continues the great pace, as the revenue reaches record numbers after nine months of this year.

In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, operating profit before special items rose to EUR 13.2 billion from EUR 11.3 billion in the prior-year period. 

This corresponds to an increase of 17.4 percent. Sales revenue from January to September climbed 6.8 per cent to EUR 170.9 billion, and operating profit before special items likewise rose from 7.0 to 7.7 percent.
Record profits for Volkswagen after nine months
Record profits for Volkswagen after nine months Photos

The nine-month figures were impacted by additional provisions in connection with the diesel issue. As announced at the end of September, special items of EUR 2.6 billion had been recognized for this in the third quarter. After deduction of special items, operating profit for the period from January to September came to EUR 10.6 (8.6) billion. 

The Group’s operating profit does not include the proportionate operating profit from the Chinese joint ventures. This amounted to EUR 3.3 (3.6) billion up to the end of September. These companies are accounted for using the equity method and are therefore solely reflected in the Group's financial result. After taxes, the Group’s nine-month profit stood at EUR 7.7 (5.9) billion.

Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in Volkswagen, Market News

Record profits for Volkswagen after nine months Photos (1 photos)
  • Record profits for Volkswagen after nine months

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Special coin for Fiat 500 anniversary

    Special coin for Fiat 500 anniversary

  2. Record profits for Volkswagen after nine months

    Record profits for Volkswagen after nine months

  3. 2017 Mercedes X-Class UK pricing announced

    2017 Mercedes X-Class UK pricing announced

  4.  
  5. BMW revealed the 2018 M5 MotoGP Safety Car

    BMW revealed the 2018 M5 MotoGP Safety Car

  6. 2018 Ferrari FXX K Evo is here - official pictures and details

    2018 Ferrari FXX K Evo is here - official pictures and details

  7. This is the new Ford Mustang RTR

    This is the new Ford Mustang RTR

Related Specs

  1. 2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre Concept

    Engine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs

  2. 2000 Volkswagen AAC Concept

    Engine: V10 Direct-Injection Diesel, Power: 233.4 kw / 313 bhp, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm

  3. 2000 Volkswagen Beetle Dune Concept

    Engine: V5N/AN/A

  4. 2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

  5. 2003 Volkswagen Concept R

    Engine: V6, Power: 195 kw / 261.5 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai Kona is ready for the UK. Pricing starts at 16.195 PoundsHyundai Kona is ready for the UK. Pricing starts at 16.195 Pounds
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...

Concept Cars

Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las VegasHyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...

Custom Cars

Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMAHyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMA
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...

Future Cars

McLaren to unveil its most track-focused carMcLaren to unveil its most track-focused car
Even if it had the P1 and the P1 GTR, McLaren is not stopping. The British-based manufacturer announced it is developing another very track focused car. ...

Market News

Skoda enjoys record sales in SeptemberSkoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...

Gadgets

Nissan ProPILLOT available on the new Rogue in the USNissan ProPILLOT available on the new Rogue in the US
Nissan is one of the manufacturers who invested heavily in Autonomous driving and now is ready to benefit from this. Nissan's ProPILOT Assist technology, ...

Various News

This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLarenThis donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...

Motorsports

BMW M8 GTE - First official picturesBMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...

Videos

2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
Copyright CarSession.com