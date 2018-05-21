Home » News » Rolls Royce » Rare 1960 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud going for auction
Rare 1960 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud going for auction
21 May 2018 18:43:41
Not every Rolls Royce sold is making the news. At least not the international ones. But an old Rolls Royce is sure to get attention and some impressive numbers.
A 1960 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud supplied new to Prince Chula of Thailand is to be sold by international car auctioneers Coys at their Chiswick House sale.
Prince Chula along with his cousin Prince Bira were motor sport aficionados and were well known and respected racers.
Prince Chula always favoured blue colours and this car is no exception. The cabin was designed to match the exterior with blue hide, piping and carpets as well as a champagne bar. The car estimated at £65,000-£85,000.
Also going under the hammer is, a TZ Alfa Romeo which was built by the legendary coachbuilder Giordanego. This rare Alfa Romeo has the original style fibreglass bodywork, a 2000cc twin sparks engine and is ready for the road. The car spent the last 40 years in the world regarded Milan telecommunications Museum and currently, estimates about £160,000.
A 1984 Ferrari 512 is one of just 42 produced with an exceptional BBi. It is presented with a rare metallic silver over a blue leather hide and a mere C.30,300 miles on the odometer. It is considered as the most liveable of Ferrari’s Berlinetta Boxer models and a jewel of any collection. It estimates about £200,000.
Related Specs
1958 Rolls-Royce Silver CloudEngine: 6 Cyl., Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 379.6 nm / 280.0 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2004 Rolls-Royce 100EX ConceptEngine: V16N/AN/A
2006 Rolls-Royce 101EX ConceptEngine: Phantom V12, Power: 337.8 kw / 453 bhp @ 5350 rpm, Torque: 719.94 nm / 531 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1997 Rolls-Royce Silver DawnEngine: V8N/AN/A
1907 Rolls-Royce Silver GhostEngine: Inline-6N/AN/A
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Skoda third SUV teased ahead its launch in Beijing Motor Show
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Seat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Future Volkswagen Golf to feature new hybrid system
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift did a lap of the Nurburgring in less than 7 minutes
Porsche has done it again. The German car manufacturer has three models that managed to lap the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife in less than 7 seconds. ...
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
