Rare 1960 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud going for auction

Not every Rolls Royce sold is making the news. At least not the international ones. But an old Rolls Royce is sure to get attention and some impressive numbers.





A 1960 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud supplied new to Prince Chula of Thailand is to be sold by international car auctioneers Coys at their Chiswick House sale.





Prince Chula along with his cousin Prince Bira were motor sport aficionados and were well known and respected racers.





Prince Chula always favoured blue colours and this car is no exception. The cabin was designed to match the exterior with blue hide, piping and carpets as well as a champagne bar. The car estimated at £65,000-£85,000.





Also going under the hammer is, a TZ Alfa Romeo which was built by the legendary coachbuilder Giordanego. This rare Alfa Romeo has the original style fibreglass bodywork, a 2000cc twin sparks engine and is ready for the road. The car spent the last 40 years in the world regarded Milan telecommunications Museum and currently, estimates about £160,000.





A 1984 Ferrari 512 is one of just 42 produced with an exceptional BBi. It is presented with a rare metallic silver over a blue leather hide and a mere C.30,300 miles on the odometer. It is considered as the most liveable of Ferrari’s Berlinetta Boxer models and a jewel of any collection. It estimates about £200,000.









