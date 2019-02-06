Home » News » Range Rover » Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition unveiled
Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition unveiled
6 February 2019 16:57:19
Not only Mclaren and Ferrari are building special cars for their customers. Land Rover also has a bespoke division, called SVR, the Special Vehicle Operations.
It is the second model in the Range Rover family to wear the coveted SVAutobiography nameplate, following the introduction of the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic in 2017.
The new Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition holds the distinction of being the fastest and quickest Velar ever; its supercharged 5.0-liter gas V8 engine generates 550hp and 502 lb.-ft. of torque, accelerating from 0-60 mph in as little as 4.3 seconds (0-100 km/h – 4.5 secs) on its way to an electronically limited top speed of 170 mph (270 km/h)1 all while cosseting customers with the same refinement and comfort Range Rover owners know and love.
Uprated brakes and suspension components, plus bespoke settings for everything from the powertrain to the driver assistance systems, ensure the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition mixes the personality of a performance car with the go-anywhere capability of all Land Rover models.
The new range topping model is distinguished by a number of visual enhancements and bespoke trim finishes, delivering a more purposeful appearance and heightened attention to detail while maintaining the vehicle’s proportions and silhouette.
On the outside, designers and engineers developed a new front bumper with larger air intakes to feed the supercharged V8 engine while simultaneously helping to cool the uprated braking system. A new grille and lower side mouldings combine with a revised rear bumper featuring integrated quad exhaust finishers.
The exterior changes also include a transmission tunnel under tray designed to smooth airflow under the vehicle, assisting the fastest Velar in the range in cutting through the air more efficiently.
Distinctive forged aluminum wheels provide another clue to the enhanced performance. The standard fit lightweight 21-inch design weighs the same as the 20-inch wheels on the core model and customers can also specify optional 22-inch rims with a unique Silver Sparkle finish and diamond-turned edging, providing a further degree of personalization.
The special touches inside extend to the unique sports steering wheel, which features a specially contoured rim and tactile aluminum gear shift paddles. Within the center console, the rotary gear selector and circular control dials for the InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system all feature a sophisticated knurled finish. An optional carbon fiber pack for the interior adds a more contemporary feel to the cabin.
The AWD system has been uprated too with a transfer box capable of withstanding the higher loads generated by the 5.0-liter supercharged V8. The advanced Intelligent Driveline Dynamics system is designed to precisely and imperceptibly distribute engine torque to suit the conditions. The intelligent set-up is designed to direct as much as 100 percent to the front or rear depending on the conditions.
The new Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is available in six exterior colors: Firenze Red, Santorini Black, Eiger Grey, Fuji White, Indus Silver and, by special order, Satin Byron Blue.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept to debut in Geneva
Mitsubishi is planing to expand its range and is ready to announce its intentions this Spring. Mitsubishi Motors will unveil its latest concept vehicle ...
Mitsubishi is planing to expand its range and is ready to announce its intentions this Spring. Mitsubishi Motors will unveil its latest concept vehicle ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Ginetta announces new supercar
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
2018 Kia sales reached record levels
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
New NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan's ...
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Renault replaces GT Line with RS Line on the new Clio
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...