Range Rover Velar first teaser image
23 February 2017 10:47:34
Land Rover is expanding the European line-up of the current Range Rover with the introduction of a new model, scheduled to make its first public appearance during this year Geneva Motor Show. The new model is called Velar.
The luxury SUV was created in 1970 when Land Rover launched the original Range Rover. Almost half a century later that spirit continues with the introduction of the fourth member of the Range Rover family, to be unveiled on 1 March 2017.
Velar uses unique materials and advanced engineering to continue Land Rover’s drive to go Above and Beyond.
The origin of the Velar name (pronounced vel-ar) dates back to the first Range Rover prototypes of the Sixties: the pioneers of the luxury SUV landscape.
When development engineers needed to hide the true identity of the 26 pre-production Range Rovers, they chose the name Velar, derived from the Latin velare meaning to veil or cover.
Land Rover Chief Design Officer, Gerry McGovern, said: “We call the Velar the avant garde Range Rover. It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand. The Range Rover Velar changes everything.”
