Range Rover Velar awarded five stars by EuroNCAP
5 October 2017 10:33:58
Launched as a luxury alternative to popular choices like BMW X3 and Audi Q5, the all new Range Rover Velar had to be also a very safe car. And it proved so during the latest tests of EuroNCAP.
So, the new Range Rover Velar is the latest vehicle from the increasingly popular SUV category to gain a 5 Star Euro NCAP safety rating.
The Velar’s 75 per cent score for assisted safety features is a notable seven percentage points above average for the SUVs tested since January 2016. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems fitted to the Velar as standard include Interurban Autonomous Emergency Braking, an Adaptive Speed Limiter, Lane Departure Warnings and seat-belt reminders for all passengers.
With Euro NCAP having tested no fewer than 15 SUVs since the start of 2016, Matthew Avery, director of research at Thatcham Research comments, “Modern SUVs perform consistently well in impact testing, particularly for adult occupant protection. The Velar however not only performs well in a crash – especially in Euro NCAP’s exacting side impact test – but also in active safety, with its suite of standard-fit technologies designed to avoid the crash happening at all.”
Audi will try to address to a broader range of clients in UK by launching new engines for the Q2, its smallest SUV at the moment. It is the new 2.0 TFSI ...
Even if it had already announced a long list of premieres for this year Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW surprised everybody with a concept that appeared from ...
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...
