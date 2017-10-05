Range Rover Velar awarded five stars by EuroNCAP

Launched as a luxury alternative to popular choices like BMW X3 and Audi Q5, the all new Range Rover Velar had to be also a very safe car. And it proved so during the latest tests of EuroNCAP.





So, the new Range Rover Velar is the latest vehicle from the increasingly popular SUV category to gain a 5 Star Euro NCAP safety rating.





The Velar’s 75 per cent score for assisted safety features is a notable seven percentage points above average for the SUVs tested since January 2016. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems fitted to the Velar as standard include Interurban Autonomous Emergency Braking, an Adaptive Speed Limiter, Lane Departure Warnings and seat-belt reminders for all passengers.





With Euro NCAP having tested no fewer than 15 SUVs since the start of 2016, Matthew Avery, director of research at Thatcham Research comments, “Modern SUVs perform consistently well in impact testing, particularly for adult occupant protection. The Velar however not only performs well in a crash – especially in Euro NCAP’s exacting side impact test – but also in active safety, with its suite of standard-fit technologies designed to avoid the crash happening at all.”









