Home » News » Range Rover » Range Rover Velar awarded five stars by EuroNCAP

Range Rover Velar awarded five stars by EuroNCAP

5 October 2017 10:33:58

Launched as a luxury alternative to popular choices like BMW X3 and Audi Q5, the all new Range Rover Velar had to be also a very safe car. And it proved so during the latest tests of EuroNCAP. 

So, the new Range Rover Velar is the latest vehicle from the increasingly popular SUV category to gain a 5 Star Euro NCAP safety rating.

The Velar’s 75 per cent score for assisted safety features is a notable seven percentage points above average for the SUVs tested since January 2016. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems fitted to the Velar as standard include Interurban Autonomous Emergency Braking, an Adaptive Speed Limiter, Lane Departure Warnings and seat-belt reminders for all passengers.
Range Rover Velar awarded five stars by EuroNCAP
Range Rover Velar awarded five stars by EuroNCAP Photos

With Euro NCAP having tested no fewer than 15 SUVs since the start of 2016, Matthew Avery, director of research at Thatcham Research comments, “Modern SUVs perform consistently well in impact testing, particularly for adult occupant protection. The Velar however not only performs well in a crash – especially in Euro NCAP’s exacting side impact test – but also in active safety, with its suite of standard-fit technologies designed to avoid the crash happening at all.”


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Range Rover, Various News

Range Rover Velar awarded five stars by EuroNCAP Photos (2 photos)
  • Range Rover Velar awarded five stars by EuroNCAP
  • Range Rover Velar awarded five stars by EuroNCAP

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Acura ILX receives A-Sport package

    2018 Acura ILX receives A-Sport package

  2. Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car

    Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car

  3. Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept to be unveiled in Tokyo Motor Show

    Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept to be unveiled in Tokyo Motor Show

  4.  
  5. Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver

    Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver

  6. Range Rover Velar awarded five stars by EuroNCAP

    Range Rover Velar awarded five stars by EuroNCAP

  7. Ford and Lyft join forces for autonomous driving

    Ford and Lyft join forces for autonomous driving

Related Specs

  1. 2006 Arden Range Rover AR05

    Engine: Jaguar All-Aluminum V8, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 640 nm / 472.0 ft lbs

  2. 2007 HSV E-Series Grange

    Engine: Alloy LS2 Gen4 V8, Power: 306.5 kw / 411 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm

  3. 2001 HSV Grange

    Engine: Chevrolet LS1 V8, Power: 190.2 kw / 255.1 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 475 nm / 350.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    Engine: Jaguar All-Aluminum V8, Power: 290.1 kw / 389 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 541 nm / 399.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  5. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

Audi Q2 2.0 TFSI now available in UKAudi Q2 2.0 TFSI now available in UK
Audi will try to address to a broader range of clients in UK by launching new engines for the Q2, its smallest SUV at the moment. It is the new 2.0 TFSI ...

Concept Cars

BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiledBMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled
Even if it had already announced a long list of premieres for this year Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW surprised everybody with a concept that appeared from ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance PackVolkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...

Future Cars

Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in DecemberLamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six monthsVolkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in AlabamaMercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...

Motorsports

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announcedJaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...

Videos

Ken Block tackles Pikes Peak with 1.400 HP old MustangKen Block tackles Pikes Peak with 1.400 HP old Mustang
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...
Copyright CarSession.com