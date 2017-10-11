Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic special edition

Range Rover demonstrates once again that it can build very special cars for its most wealthy clients. The British brand recently launched the all new Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic, a vehicles created by the Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO).





The output from its potent 557hp supercharged V8 engine is up from 550hp, with 516-lb. ft. of torque available. That’s enough to deliver 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds (0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds).





SVO engineers have even developed a chassis calibration to optimize performance, which will be available as an alternative to the standard Comfort mode. This lowers the ride height by 8mm and is designed to heighten driver engagement without compromising comfort.





Design revisions include an exclusive Graphite Atlas mesh grille design with chrome inserts at the front. The front bumper and lower air intake finisher get the same treatment, along with modified side and rear accents. At the back, the modified rear bumper integrates metal tailpipe finishers, while an optional 22-inch wheel design joins the 21-inch standard wheel.





The five-color palette of options features Firenze Red, which is exclusive to the SVO performance flagship. Customers will also benefit from a unique SVO-branded key fob with a dark brushed aluminum finish that complements new rear badging.





Inside, the Executive Class Seating configuration transforms the rear passenger compartment and is finished in exclusive Quilted Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather trim.





This luxurious appeal also extends to the leather-wrapped lower pillars, SVAutobiography-branded illuminated treadplates and exclusive start-up graphic in the instrument cluster. The front center console has also been updated to use the SVAutobiography logo.





