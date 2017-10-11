Home » News » Range Rover » Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic special edition
Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic special edition
11 October 2017 17:01:48
Range Rover demonstrates once again that it can build very special cars for its most wealthy clients. The British brand recently launched the all new Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic, a vehicles created by the Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO).
The output from its potent 557hp supercharged V8 engine is up from 550hp, with 516-lb. ft. of torque available. That’s enough to deliver 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds (0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds).
SVO engineers have even developed a chassis calibration to optimize performance, which will be available as an alternative to the standard Comfort mode. This lowers the ride height by 8mm and is designed to heighten driver engagement without compromising comfort.
Design revisions include an exclusive Graphite Atlas mesh grille design with chrome inserts at the front. The front bumper and lower air intake finisher get the same treatment, along with modified side and rear accents. At the back, the modified rear bumper integrates metal tailpipe finishers, while an optional 22-inch wheel design joins the 21-inch standard wheel.
The five-color palette of options features Firenze Red, which is exclusive to the SVO performance flagship. Customers will also benefit from a unique SVO-branded key fob with a dark brushed aluminum finish that complements new rear badging.
Inside, the Executive Class Seating configuration transforms the rear passenger compartment and is finished in exclusive Quilted Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather trim.
This luxurious appeal also extends to the leather-wrapped lower pillars, SVAutobiography-branded illuminated treadplates and exclusive start-up graphic in the instrument cluster. The front center console has also been updated to use the SVAutobiography logo.
SsangYong Rexton 4x4 UK pricing announced

The SUV segment in the UK will receive a new car starting this fall. The new SsangYong Rexton 4x4 arrives in the UK this autumn, a large D/E-segment four-wheel ...
Aston Martin Project Neptune is a submersible vehicle

We saw many design exercises from Aston Martin, but never a submersible vehicle. Until now. Together with Triton Submarines, the manufacturer of state–of-the-art ...
Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver

Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
GM outlines its zero-emissions plans

Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months

After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car

Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama

Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures

BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car

Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
