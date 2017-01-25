Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic launched in US

Land Rover wanted to mark its 30th anniversary in the US with the launch of a special model. So it decided to the 550-hp, standard wheelbase, Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic, with sales in U.S. starting this month.





The SVAutobiography Dynamic, shares its powerful V8 engine with the Range Rover Sport SVR. Specially calibrated to produce more than 500 ft-lbs. of torque, the engine in the SVAutobiography Dynamic helps accelerate the vehicle from 0-60mph in only 5.1 seconds.





Interior enhancements including diamond quilted leather upholstery with contrast stitching deliver elevated refinement and desirability. Sales of the latest Range Rover kick off this month, on the eve of the brand’s 30th anniversary in the United States.





Since its launch 48 years ago, Land Rover has sold more than 1,700,000 of its flagship vehicles around the world.





Range Rover is designed, engineered and manufactured in the UK, and exported to more than 170 global markets.









