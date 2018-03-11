Range Rover SV Coupe, luxury SUV reinvented

If Bentley can sell you a 300.000 euros SUV, than Range Rover can also. This it what the luxury division of Land Rover declared during this year Geneva Motor Show, as it unveiled the new and opulent Range Rover SV Coupe.





The world’s first full-size luxury SUV Coupe was created by Land Rover Design and Special Vehicle Operations. It features a seductive body wrapped around the next generation of cabin luxury – with the peerless capability on a variety of terrains and in a variety weather conditions synonymous with the Range Rover family of vehicles. No more than 999 will be hand-crafted by SVO for clients worldwide.





The signature floating roof, continuous waistline and tapering tail are instantly recognizable Range Rover DNA, yet are expressed in a unique way.





Carefully curated body color combinations, including a new Contour Graphic available in four duo-tone colorways, are offset by unique side vent and grille designs. This is also the first Range Rover with a 23-inch wheel option.





Semi-aniline leather front seats, featuring a gradated diamond quilt design unique to the SV Coupe, elevate the premium interior to a new level of luxury accommodation comparable to private jets and yachts.





SV Coupe clients can choose from four front-to-rear contrast interior colorways, or a range of single-tone interior colors. Both are complemented by a choice of three elegant wood veneers. A first for Range Rover is the Nautica veneer, which carefully balances heritage craftsmanship with new technology, fusing walnut and sycamore together.





Seven design packs will be available featuring exterior paint, bespoke badges, and interior materials specially selected by the Jaguar Land Rover Design team. From a ‘Modernist’ theme, which features an Ethereal Silver exterior paint with a Liquesence finish and Rose Gold, Chrome Knurled badges, to a ‘Heritage’ theme, which features a Modern Luxury Green exterior paint and Vintage Tan front seats with Ebony rear seats, the SV Coupe adds a unique level of customization to the Range Rover line-up.





The SV Coupe is also the fastest-ever full-size Range Rover, with a top speed of 165mph. Powered by a 557hp 5.0-liter supercharged V8 powertrain – the most powerful engine currently offered on the full-size Range Rover – means the SV Coupe can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 5.0 seconds.





The SV Coupe loses none of the legendary Range Rover all-terrain capability, with almost three feet (900mm) of maximum wading depth4 – and a maximum towing capacity of 7,716 lbs.





Each SV Coupe will be hand-assembled by the experts at the SVO Technical Center in the UK – a first for Range Rover.





Range Rover SV Coupe sales are anticipated to start from the fourth quarter of 2018, priced from $295,000 in the US.









