Range Rover Sport SVR - Acceleration test in any conditions from sand to wet grass
23 January 2017 15:19:47
Range Rover is known for its off-road All-Terrain Response system. In the latest video, the British car manufacturer shows us how the system can adapt in order to achieve maximum performance no matter the surface.
The dummy in this video is the most powerful and extreme version of the new Range Rover: the Range Rover Sport SVR.
As you already know, the British model has a V8 5.0 liter engine that can deliver 550 horsepower. According to this test, the RR Sport SVR can hit 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds on sand or grass, 5.3 seconds on gravel and 4.7 seconds on dry tarmac. According to Range Rover officials, standard Michelin 275/45 R21 All Season tires were used on all surfaces.
