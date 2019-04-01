Home » News » Range Rover » Range Rover installs the most remote charging point
Range Rover installs the most remote charging point
1 April 2019 16:20:14
The need for charging points in the most remote places is a real problem. But Land Rover and Jaguar decided to tackle this with a new installation.
Land Rover has installed the most remote electric vehicle charging point in the UK, ideally situated for Range Rover and Range Rover Sport P400e drivers that might need a mid-adventure top-up charge.
Located around 15 miles from the nearest road, the new charging point – in Scotland’s picturesque Isle of Skye – is easily accessible under electric power, thanks to the P400e’s 30-mile electric-only range. And getting there will give drivers quite a buzz; with steep traverses and muddy plains requiring all of the engineered capability of a Range Rover.
The specially fitted rapid charging point will allow Range Rover and Range Rover Sport P400e models to charge up in as little as 2 hours 45 minutes, allowing plenty of time to take in the electrifying view.
The Range Rover P400e plug-in provides sustainable performance by combining a 300PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 116PS electric motor. The 404PS total available power output – available through the permanent four-wheel drive system – delivers 0-60mph in 6.4 seconds
Performance, comfort and capability are taken to new heights in the Range Rover Sport P400e, making it the current all-round electrified luxury off-roader of choice. Land Rover engineers have delivered a set-up in the Range Rover Sport PHEV that maximises interior space, provides ideal weight distribution and easily handles shocks when traversing off road.
From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will offer the option of electrification, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer the latest diesel and petrol engines.
