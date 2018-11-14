Home » News » Range Rover » Range Rover Evoque new generation teased
Range Rover Evoque new generation teased
14 November 2018 12:14:53
|Tweet
Seen as one of the most glamorous SUV's in the world, the current generation Range Rover Evoque is ready to step back and make place for a new model.
Land Rover has already started its countdown to the world premiere of a new generation Range Rover Evoque with a fleet of wire form sculptures inspired by the new model. The full-scale artworks stopped pedestrians in their tracks at locations across London.
The brightly-coloured installations were produced by the same Land Rover Design team responsible for shaping the new Evoque and embody the reductive design philosophy that has informed its elegant proportions. Blending simple lines with modernity, the 1:1 scale wire forms showcase the distinctive fast roofline and rising waistline that define new Evoque’s coupe-like silhouette.
Four of the eye-catching sculptures were parked at exclusive addresses around Kensington and Chelsea, finished in distinctive shades of copper, red and blue.
Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer, said: “The wire forms have been created to preview the new Evoque – which is the embodiment of Range Rover’s modernist design approach. Where better to put these bespoke installations on display than in the heart of London – one of the greatest cities in the world.”
With global sales of over 750,000 and more than 225 international awards to its name, the Range Rover Evoque is a global success story.
Order books for the new luxury compact SUV, which has been designed, engineered and will be manufactured in Britain, are due to open at the same time as the world debut in London.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2006 Arden Range Rover AR05Engine: Jaguar All-Aluminum V8, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 640 nm / 472.0 ft lbs
2007 HSV E-Series GrangeEngine: Alloy LS2 Gen4 V8, Power: 306.5 kw / 411 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2001 HSV GrangeEngine: Chevrolet LS1 V8, Power: 190.2 kw / 255.1 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 475 nm / 350.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Land Rover Range Rover SportEngine: Jaguar All-Aluminum V8, Power: 290.1 kw / 389 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 541 nm / 399.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen Tarok concept unveiled in Sao Paulo
Volkswagen has a completely different range for its South-American market. Many of the models sold there are not found anywhere else in the world. That's ...
Volkswagen has a completely different range for its South-American market. Many of the models sold there are not found anywhere else in the world. That's ...
Custom Cars
Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Various News
The all-new and electric Mercedes-Benz EQC to enter production in mid-2019
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first 100% electric car under the EQ brand. Its name is EQC and it is an SUV. Now, according to the German ...
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first 100% electric car under the EQ brand. Its name is EQC and it is an SUV. Now, according to the German ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...